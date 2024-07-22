Rachel Fairburn to Embark on 'Side-Eye' UK Tour in 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Following her hugely successful 40-date ‘Showgirl’ tour and ‘All Killa No Filla Live’ 10 year anniversary tour, comedian Rachel Fairburn (BBC Two’s Live at the Apollo) is heading out on her new 32-date ‘Side-Eye’ UK tour from 6th February 2025. Tour tickets are on sale from 10am this Friday 26th July.

In her highly-anticipated 2025 UK tour, Rachel Fairburn is set to perform for the first-time ever a unique blend of brand-new stand-up and the best bits of her debut character comedy hour, which she is performing at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe. Get ready to meet a whole cast of personalities including a self-proclaimed grime artist/sex therapist, your slanderous mate, a loose-lipped Dame, a Diva with a restraining order, a feckless man, idle parents and maybe even the devil herself. Rachel will also bring her sharp stand-up comedy to the stage, tackling gripes, irritations, and possibly venting some anger at greeting cards. This tour is not one to miss!

Rachel Fairburn co-hosts the worldwide smash hit podcast All Killa No Filla alongside Kiri Pritchard-McLean, which recently celebrated 10 years with a 10-date UK tour including shows at legendary venues such as the Manchester Opera House and London’s Hackney Empire. On TV, Rachel has appeared on programmes including Live At The Apollo (BBC Two), Richard Osman’s House of Games (BBC) BBC Presents: Stand Up For Live Comedy (BBC One), Funny Festival Live (BBC Two), Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled (Dave) and Russell Howard Hour (Sky Max).

A staple of the Fringe since 2014, Rachel has performed 6 critically acclaimed solo shows and featured in The Times ‘Best Jokes of the Fringe’ in 2022 and Daily Telegraph’s ‘40 Jokes of the Fringe’ in 2018. Rachel featured in Chortle’s ‘One to Watch’ list in 2020 and picked up the 2019 online content award from Joe.co.uk. She has also been a finalist of several prestigious competitions including Funny Women, City Life Comedian of the Year, the NATYS and English Comedian of the Year.

RACHEL FAIRBURN 'SIDE-EYE' 2025 UK TOUR DATE TOWN/CITY VENUE Thurs 6th Feb Oxford Glee Club Studio Fri 7th Feb Guildford Bellerby Studio (G Live) Sat 8th Feb Fareham Studio One Fri 14th Feb Southampton The Attic Sat 15th Feb Leicester The Big Difference Sun 16th Feb Manchester Frog and Bucket Weds 19th Feb Hull Social Thurs 20th Feb York The Crescent Fri 21st Feb Stockton ARC Theatre Tues 25th Feb Newcastle The Stand Weds 26th Feb Glasgow The Stand Thurs 27th Feb Edinburgh Monkey Barrell MB3 Thurs 6th Mar Brighton The Forge Fri 7th Mar Birmingham Glee Club Studio Sat 8th Mar London Leicester Square Theatre Sun 9th Mar Leek Foxlowe Arts Centre Sat 15th Mar Belfast Limelight 2 Thurs 20th Mar Swindon Arts Centre Fri 21st Mar Cambridge Junction Sun 23rd Mar Bromley Churchill Lounge Weds 26th Mar Leeds Wardrobe Thurs 27th Mar Lancaster Dukes Fri 28th Mar Bradford The Studio Sat 29th Mar Huddersfield Lawrence Batley Theatre Studio Sun 30th Mar Darwen Library Theatre Thurs 3rd Apr Norwich Arts Centre Fri 4th Apr Southend Dixon studio Sat 5th Apr Bury The Met - The Box Sun 6th Apr Chorley Chorley Theatre Fri 11th Apr Bristol Hen and Chicken Sat 12th Apr Bath Rondo Sun 13th Apr Exeter Phoenix

