News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Rachel Fairburn to Embark on 'Side-Eye' UK Tour in 2025

Tour tickets are on sale from 10am this Friday 26th July. 

By: Jul. 22, 2024
Rachel Fairburn to Embark on 'Side-Eye' UK Tour in 2025 Image
Get Access To Every Broadway Story

Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.




Existing user? Just click login.

Following her hugely successful 40-date ‘Showgirl’ tour and ‘All Killa No Filla Live’ 10 year anniversary tour, comedian Rachel Fairburn (BBC Two’s Live at the Apollo) is heading out on her new 32-date ‘Side-Eye’ UK tour from 6th February 2025. Tour tickets are on sale from 10am this Friday 26th July. 

LATEST NEWS

Rachel Fairburn to Embark on 'Side'Eye' UK Tour in 2025
Round 4 Voting Opens For BroadwayWorld's Summer Madness Bracket - Best Musical: Losers Edition
British Youth Music Theatre's UNBOUND Comes to the Birmingham Hippodrome
RuPaul's Drag Race UK Star Choriza May Will Embark on Debut Tour in 2024

In her highly-anticipated 2025 UK tour, Rachel Fairburn is set to perform for the first-time ever a unique blend of brand-new stand-up and the best bits of her debut character comedy hour, which she is performing at this year’s Edinburgh Fringe. Get ready to meet a whole cast of personalities including a self-proclaimed grime artist/sex therapist, your slanderous mate, a loose-lipped Dame, a Diva with a restraining order, a feckless man, idle parents and maybe even the devil herself. Rachel will also bring her sharp stand-up comedy to the stage, tackling gripes, irritations, and possibly venting some anger at greeting cards. This tour is not one to miss! 

Rachel Fairburn co-hosts the worldwide smash hit podcast All Killa No Filla alongside Kiri Pritchard-McLean, which recently celebrated 10 years with a 10-date UK tour including shows at legendary venues such as the Manchester Opera House and London’s Hackney Empire. On TV, Rachel has appeared on programmes including Live At The Apollo (BBC Two), Richard Osman’s House of Games (BBC) BBC Presents: Stand Up For Live Comedy (BBC One), Funny Festival Live (BBC Two), Alan Davies: As Yet Untitled (Dave) and Russell Howard Hour (Sky Max).

A staple of the Fringe since 2014, Rachel has performed 6 critically acclaimed solo shows and featured in The Times ‘Best Jokes of the Fringe’ in 2022 and Daily Telegraph’s ‘40 Jokes of the Fringe’ in 2018. Rachel featured in Chortle’s ‘One to Watch’ list in 2020 and picked up the 2019 online content award from Joe.co.uk. She has also been a finalist of several prestigious competitions including Funny Women, City Life Comedian of the Year, the NATYS and English Comedian of the Year. 

RACHEL FAIRBURN 'SIDE-EYE' 2025 UK TOUR

DATE

TOWN/CITY

VENUE

Thurs 6th Feb

Oxford

Glee Club Studio

Fri 7th Feb

Guildford

Bellerby Studio (G Live)

Sat 8th Feb

Fareham

Studio One

Fri 14th Feb

Southampton

The Attic

Sat 15th Feb

Leicester

The Big Difference

Sun 16th Feb

Manchester

Frog and Bucket

Weds 19th Feb

Hull

Social

Thurs 20th Feb

York

The Crescent

Fri 21st Feb

Stockton

ARC Theatre

Tues 25th Feb

Newcastle

The Stand

Weds 26th Feb

Glasgow

The Stand

Thurs 27th Feb

Edinburgh

Monkey Barrell MB3

Thurs 6th Mar

Brighton

The Forge

Fri 7th Mar

Birmingham

Glee Club Studio

Sat 8th Mar

London

Leicester Square Theatre

Sun 9th Mar

Leek

Foxlowe Arts Centre

Sat 15th Mar

Belfast

Limelight 2

Thurs 20th Mar

Swindon

Arts Centre

Fri 21st Mar

Cambridge

Junction

Sun 23rd Mar

Bromley

Churchill Lounge

Weds 26th Mar

Leeds

Wardrobe

Thurs 27th Mar

Lancaster

Dukes

Fri 28th Mar

Bradford

The Studio

Sat 29th Mar

Huddersfield

Lawrence Batley Theatre Studio

Sun 30th Mar

Darwen

Library Theatre

Thurs 3rd Apr

Norwich

Arts Centre

Fri 4th Apr

Southend

Dixon studio

Sat 5th Apr

Bury

The Met - The Box

Sun 6th Apr

Chorley

Chorley Theatre

Fri 11th Apr

Bristol

Hen and Chicken

Sat 12th Apr

Bath

Rondo

Sun 13th Apr

Exeter

Phoenix



Comments

To post a comment, you must register and login.



Videos