RECLAIM, Exeter Northcott's New Festival Of Work By Women, For Women, Set for November

Exeter Northcott Theatre has announced Reclaim, a week-long festival of work by women, for women, at Barnfield Theatre this November.

The festival will take place at the city-centre Barnfield Theatre from Mon 11 Nov to Sat 16 Nov. The programme has been curated by local producers Katy Danbury and Naomi Turner.

Katy Danbury says: "Naomi and I are thrilled to unveil the full programme of Reclaim Festival. The South West is full of talented creatives who don’t always have access to the opportunities they deserve to develop and showcase their skills. It has been a real joy to invite so many local women to make the festival their own, and we can’t wait to welcome audiences and artists alike to celebrate their work."

The festival features over 13 different events ranging from performances to panel discussions, and workshops. Highlights include:

Carbon Theatre’s Bright Places, an autobiographical play about multiple sclerosis

Rosalie, a one-woman play about Rosalie Chichester, an enigmatic woman in local history, from Devon-based Pleasure Dome Theatre Company

Leadership and Legacy – Women Shaping Theatre, in which four local cultural leaders will discuss their careers

Eight emerging companies or artists from the South West have been selected from an open call-out to perform across two double bills and one scratch night. This is the latest in a series of new initiatives from Exeter Northcott to cultivate creative talent in the region, including the recent launch of Elevate, a free membership for South-West theatre makers.

Reclaim Festival will also feature Daylight Comedy Club, a stand-up gig tailored towards sleep-deprived parents with babes-in-arms. The show will start at 11am on Fri 15 Nov, making it accessible to audience members who would be unable to attend an evening performance. This is Exeter Northcott’s second collaboration with Lizzie Humber, after they co-produced Exeter’s first babes-in-arms theatre performance earlier this year.

View the full Reclaim Festival programme on bit.ly/reclaim-fest.

RECLAIM FESTIVAL

Barnfield Theatre

Barnfield Road

Exeter

Devon

EX1 1SN

Dates: 11 – 17 Nov 2024

Tickets vary by event.

About Exeter Northcott Theatre

Exeter Northcott is a city-wide organisation welcoming more than 100,000 people each year to live theatre and events at the Northcott Theatre on the University campus, and the Barnfield Theatre in the city centre.

A registered charity, the Northcott also offers a wide range of creative opportunities for and with the people of Exeter and Devon. These include year-round opportunities for young people through the Northcott Young Company; a talent development programme for local artists and bespoke projects developed with community groups, schools, and other charities.

About Katy Danbury

Katy Danbury is the Performance Programmer at Exeter Phoenix, and co-producer of Scratch Night. Katy was formerly the Artistic Director of the Old Red Lion Theatre in London where she won the inaugural London Pub Theatres Magazine Commendation Award for her commitment to nurturing early-career artists and increasing access and inclusivity in theatre. For seven years Katy ran the London Horror Festival, the UK’s original and largest festival of live horror performance, where she platformed and championed hundreds of new and emerging artists through her annual fringe programmes and playwriting competitions. She is a freelance performer and producer, and a member of the Exeter Phoenix Equality, Diversity and Inclusion team.

About Naomi Turner

Naomi is a freelance producer & theatre/film-maker and recipient of the Stage One Producer Bursary. She has created multi-award-winning short dance films as Co-Artistic Director of LeMoon, having been previously awarded the BBC New Creatives commission (2019) to create Scapelands. She was previously Performance Programmer at Exeter Phoenix (2017-2022) and Programme Producer at Exeter Northcott (2019-2020). Earlier this year Naomi produced Us Against the World by Rosie Race (Associate Artist, Theatre Royal Plymouth) for TRP’s The Drum studio. She regularly produces for Quirk Theatre, Dreadnought SW and Villages in Action, and is a Co-Director of Documental Productions C.I.C. alongside AD & Writer Lucy Bell, whose latest production Scaffolding was commissioned by Bristol Old Vic as part of the Pleasance Edinburgh National Partnership and is currently on tour in the South West. Naomi also produced Laura Horton’s award-winning new play Lynn Faces at Summerhall for Edinburgh Fringe, which will be going on a UK tour in Spring 2025.

