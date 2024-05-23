Premier Dancer Abigail Prudames Retires from Northern Ballet

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Premier Dancer Abigail Prudames will retire from Northern Ballet this June, after being part of the Company since 2011.

Abigail grew up in Knaresborough and joined Northern Ballet as an Apprentice after training with The Royal Ballet and Elmhurst Ballet School. Prudames has become renowned for her exceptional performances in iconic roles such as David Nixon CBE’s The Little Mermaid, Cathy Marston’s Victoriaand many more besides.

Artistic Director Federico Bonelli said, “Her natural talent and studious approach to embodying complex emotions on stage have garnered her a reputation that reaches far beyond our walls and will be sorely missed. Though it is always sad to see any dancing career reach its finale, I am excited to see what the future holds for Abby and wish her all the best.”

Abigail’s farewell performance as Juliet in Christopher Gable CBE and Massimo Moricone's Romeo & Juliet will take place at Sadler’s Wells on Saturday, June 1, at 7:30pm. She will perform opposite long-time dance partner Joseph Taylor as Romeo.

For tickets and more information, visit Sadler's Wells.

