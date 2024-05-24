Poynton Party In The Park Returns in Two Weeks With Disco Legends Odyssey

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Poynton Party in the Park will return in just two weeks time - and it promises to be the biggest since the annual fundraiser was launched more than 20 years ago.

This year’s event takes place on Saturday, 8 June and will be headlined by disco superstars Odyssey.

The band, who formed in New York in the 1970s, will perform all their biggest disco classics live including top five hits Native New Yorker, Inside Out, disco anthem Going Back to My Roots and the UK number one Use it Up & Wear it Out.

They will take to the main stage at Poynton Park for a special full-length concert nearly 50 years after their iconic single Native New Yorker rocketed up the charts around the world. The band went on to sell millions of records worldwide in the 1970s and 1980s.

Speaking ahead of the not-for-profit event, lead singer Steven Collazo said: “We’re so excited to be headlining Poynton Party in the Park this June, we’ve heard you guys know how to party and we can’t wait to get our groove on with y’all!”

The incredible line up continues with a selection of talented local performers supporting the American hitmakers, including critically acclaimed party band The Soul Providers who recreate the great soul hits of the 1960s; Manchester singer/songwriter Imogen Paige; the brilliant Soulvation Band who deliver soul, funk, Motown and disco classics; Liverpool-based indie band The Garnetts and, returning due to popular demand, party in the park favourites Poynton’s very own Monkey Harris Band.

This year the party in the park is staged by local festival organiser Max Eden working alongside founders Poynton Rotary to deliver a refreshed and updated event for all the family to enjoy.

Max Eden said: “I’m thrilled to be working with Poynton Rotary this year to stage the biggest Poynton Party in the Park to date in just two weeks time. We have an incredible headliner alongside outstanding local musicians and performers, amazing family attractions and the best food and drink from the local area - it’s the perfect line up for a really good party!

“We hope to raise vital funds for Poynton Rotary to enable them to continue the incredible work they do locally in supporting charities and community groups in our area.”

The one-day festival will also feature lots of new and exciting additions for 2024 including traditional funfair rides for all ages, alongside an extended showcase of the amazing local food and drink in the area and a new VIP area offering premium seating, table service bar and exclusive meet and greet opportunities.

The event is sponsored by Hall & Pickles, who are leading the steel stockholding industry throughout the UK.

A spokesperson from Hall & Pickles said: "We are delighted to be supporting Poynton Party in the Park, this fantastic community event is a real highlight in the local events calendar and as a local business we’re proud to be supporting this not-for-profit event again this year".

Local Radio Station; Happy Radio UK will be at the event as the Festival’s Official Radio Partner, the radio station for Manchester, Cheshire and across the North West features a host of well known presenters including Steve Penk, Darren Proctor and Chelsea Norris.

Tickets and VIP passes are now available to purchase online at www.poyntonparty.com

