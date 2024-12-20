Photos: THE LONELY LONDONERS in Rehearsal at the Kiln Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new rehearsal photos have been released for Sam Selvon's The Lonely Londoners adapted by Roy Williams. Check out the photos below!

Ebenezer Bamgboye directs Tobi Bakare, Shannon Hayes, Solomon Israel, Gilbert Kyem Jnr, Carol Moses, Aimée Powell and Romario Simpson. The production opens at Kiln Theatre on 16 January, with previews from 10 January, and runs until 22 February.

1950s London. Newly arrived from Trinidad, Henry ‘Sir Galahad’ Oliver is impatient to start his new life in London. Carrying just pyjamas and a toothbrush, he bursts through Moses Aloetta’s door only to find Moses and his friends already soured on city life. Will the London fog dampen Galahad’s dreams? Or will these Lonely Londoners make a home in a city that sees them as a threat?

Following its sold out run at Jermyn Street Theatre, Roy Williams’ adaptation of Sam Selvon’s iconic novel, The Lonely Londoners, comes to Kiln. Ebenezer Bamgboye’s critically acclaimed production opens a window into the hopes, dream and realities of generation Windrush.

Photo Credit: Steve Gregson

Aimee Powell

Ebenezer Bamgboye

Romario Simpson, Tobi Bakare, Solomon Israel

Solomon Israel, Gilbert Kyem Jnr, Romario Simpson

Romario Simpson

Shannon Hayes

Solomon Israel

