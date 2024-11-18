Photos: THE GLORIOUS FRENCH REVOLUTION at New Diorama Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new production photos have been released from The Glorious French Revolution (or: why sometimes it takes a guillotine to get anything done) by YESYESNONO at New Diorama Theatre. Check out the photos below!

Award-winning YESYESNONO are making their biggest show yet - the story of the French Revolution. It’s a show about angry, hungry citizens demanding a better world (It’s not Les Mis). It’s a show about rage and violence and taking to the streets. It’s a show with some music and a bit of dance (It’s really not Les Mis though). It’s about what it would feel like to guillotine a king… or maybe like… a billionaire? Just thinking about it, obviously not actually DOING it… just imagining… just a thought experiment… not serious, obviously we’re not serious but maybe… maybe… maybe..?

Drawing on a fiery tradition of Brechtian political theatre, five actors blast us through one of the most vital, controversial moments in European history in a completely one-sided, biased, irreverent account of what it feels like to crave a guillotine today.

Performances run through 14 December 2024.

Photo Credit: Alex Brenner

