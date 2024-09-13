Photos: THE FORSYTE SAGA in Rehearsal at the Park Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Troupe, in association with Park Theatre, will present the world première of a new stage adaptation of John Galsworthy’s seminal work, The Forsyte Saga. Check out rehearsal photos below!

Fiona Hampton, Joseph Millson and Flora Spencer-Longhurst will be joined by Emma Amos, Nigel Hastings, Michael Lumsden, Florence Roberts, Andy Rush and Jamie Wilkes. Josh Roche’s production will be staged in two parts The Forsyte Saga Part 1: Irene and The Forsyte Saga Part 2: Fleur.

The production opens in Park200 at Park Theatre on 19 October in a double show press day, with previews from 11 October, and runs until 7 December.

The Forsyte Saga Part 1: Irene and The Forsyte Saga Part 2: Fleur will play across alternate nights and run consecutively on matinee days.

Cast: Emma Amos (Emily Forsyte, Juley Forsyte, June Forsyte and Holly Forsyte), Fiona Hampton (Irene Forsyte), Nigel Hastings (James Forsyte and Jo Forsyte), Michael Lumsden (Jolyon Forsyte, Swithin Forsyte, Doctor, Prosper Profond, Riggs and Harold Blade), Joseph Millson (Soames Forsyte), Florence Roberts (June Forsyte, Annette Forsyte and Anne Forsyte), Andy Rush (Philip Bosinney, Polteed and Jon Forsyte), Flora Spencer-Longhurst (Fleur Forsyte) and Jamie Wilkes (Jo Forsyte, Policeman and Michael Mont)

Director: Josh Roche, Set and Costume Designer: Anna Yates, Lighting Designer: Alex Musgrave, Sound Designer and Composer: Max Pappenheim, Movement Director: Patrice Bowler

London, 1886. Wealthy solicitor Soames Forsyte is a man of property, and his beautiful wife Irene is his most prized possession. When he commissions an architect to build him a house in which to keep her, the cracks in their marriage finally begin to show, until something happens so shocking that it tears the Forsyte family apart. Years later, Soames’ daughter Fleur is haunted by the family secret when history begins to repeat itself…

John Galsworthy’s classic story The Forsyte Saga is newly dramatised for the stage in two parts by Shaun McKenna and Lin Coghlan, bringing the unheard female voices to the fore for the first time. Spanning 40 years from the last gasp of the Victorian age to the beginning of the roaring 1920s, this is an epic tale of sex, money and power. The ForsyteSaga was famously televised by the BBC in 1967 and was again serialised by ITV in 2002. Shaun McKenna and Lin Coghlan adapted the novels for BBC Radio 4 in 2016 under the title The Forsytes.

