Photos: Suzan-Lori Parks' WHITE NOISE Receives European Premiere at the Bridge Theatre

White Noise takes an unflinching look at race in the 21st century from both a black and white perspective.

Oct. 11, 2021  

Suzan-Lori Parks' White Noise has now received its European premiere at the Bridge Theatre, directed by Polly Findlay with a cast comprising James Corrigan, Ken Nwosu, Faith Omole and Helena Wilson.

Performances are from 5 October - 13 November 2021 with opening night on 12 October 2021. Set designs are by Lizzie Clachan with costumes by Natalie Pryce, lighting by Jackie Shemesh, movement by Jade Hackett and sound by Donato Wharton.

Thirty-somethings Leo, Misha, Ralph and Dawn have been inseparable since college. Making their way together in the big city, they are liberal, open-minded and socially aware. Misha is producing the hit online show 'Ask A Black'; Ralph is waiting for tenure at his university, and as a lawyer, Dawn spends her days fighting for social justice. Leo would be a talented visual artist - if only he could sleep. As best friends and lovers, confident in their woke-ness, their connection with each other is stronger than anything else - until, that is, Leo is assaulted by the police in a racially motivated incident. Shaken to the core, he brings to the group an extreme proposition. White Noise takes an unflinching look at race in the 21st century from both a black and white perspective.

Photo credit: Johan Persson

Ken Nwosu and Helena Wilson

Ken Nwosu

Faith Omole and James Corrigan

Faith Omole

James Corrigan and Faith Omole

James Corrigan

Helena Wilson

Helena Wilson, Faith Omole

Helena Wilson, Faith Omole, James Corrigan, Ken Nwosu

Ken Nwosu, James Corrigan


