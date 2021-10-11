Photos: Suzan-Lori Parks' WHITE NOISE Receives European Premiere at the Bridge Theatre

Suzan-Lori Parks' White Noise has now received its European premiere at the Bridge Theatre, directed by Polly Findlay with a cast comprising James Corrigan, Ken Nwosu, Faith Omole and Helena Wilson.

Check out photos below!

Performances are from 5 October - 13 November 2021 with opening night on 12 October 2021. Set designs are by Lizzie Clachan with costumes by Natalie Pryce, lighting by Jackie Shemesh, movement by Jade Hackett and sound by Donato Wharton.

Thirty-somethings Leo, Misha, Ralph and Dawn have been inseparable since college. Making their way together in the big city, they are liberal, open-minded and socially aware. Misha is producing the hit online show 'Ask A Black'; Ralph is waiting for tenure at his university, and as a lawyer, Dawn spends her days fighting for social justice. Leo would be a talented visual artist - if only he could sleep. As best friends and lovers, confident in their woke-ness, their connection with each other is stronger than anything else - until, that is, Leo is assaulted by the police in a racially motivated incident. Shaken to the core, he brings to the group an extreme proposition. White Noise takes an unflinching look at race in the 21st century from both a black and white perspective.

Website: www.bridgetheatre.co.uk