Photos: Suzan-Lori Parks' WHITE NOISE Receives European Premiere at the Bridge Theatre
White Noise takes an unflinching look at race in the 21st century from both a black and white perspective.
Suzan-Lori Parks' White Noise has now received its European premiere at the Bridge Theatre, directed by Polly Findlay with a cast comprising James Corrigan, Ken Nwosu, Faith Omole and Helena Wilson.
Performances are from 5 October - 13 November 2021 with opening night on 12 October 2021. Set designs are by Lizzie Clachan with costumes by Natalie Pryce, lighting by Jackie Shemesh, movement by Jade Hackett and sound by Donato Wharton.
Thirty-somethings Leo, Misha, Ralph and Dawn have been inseparable since college. Making their way together in the big city, they are liberal, open-minded and socially aware. Misha is producing the hit online show 'Ask A Black'; Ralph is waiting for tenure at his university, and as a lawyer, Dawn spends her days fighting for social justice. Leo would be a talented visual artist - if only he could sleep. As best friends and lovers, confident in their woke-ness, their connection with each other is stronger than anything else - until, that is, Leo is assaulted by the police in a racially motivated incident. Shaken to the core, he brings to the group an extreme proposition. White Noise takes an unflinching look at race in the 21st century from both a black and white perspective.
Website: www.bridgetheatre.co.uk
Photo credit: Johan Persson
Ken Nwosu and Helena Wilson
Ken Nwosu
Faith Omole and James Corrigan
Faith Omole
James Corrigan and Faith Omole
James Corrigan
Helena Wilson
Helena Wilson, Faith Omole
Helena Wilson, Faith Omole, James Corrigan, Ken Nwosu
Ken Nwosu, James Corrigan