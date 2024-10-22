Photos: MAKE GOOD: THE POST OFFICE SCANDAL UK Tour

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new photos have been released for Make Good as it began previews at Ludlow Assembly Rooms on Saturday 19th October, ahead of a 26 venue UK tour. Make Good: The Post Office Scandal is a new musical by Jeanie O'Hare (book) and Jim Fortune (music and lyrics). Check out the photos below!

Make Good tells the story of the silent tragedy has unfolded in the heart of our communities over twenty years. Entirely innocent subpostmasters had their lives torn apart and faced bankruptcy, isolation, and jail for crimes that were never committed, for debts that never existed.

Directly informed by conversations with affected subpostmasters, Make Good dives into this most local of stories, capturing the raw emotions, the bewilderment and the unbreakable bond of faith and family that were put to the test. Experience the astonishing resilience of entire communities as lives were destroyed in a scandal that isn’t over yet...

A new musical over three years in the making that tells the story of the Post Office Scandal, now recognised as one of the gravest miscarriages of justice in British history.

Photo Credit: Andrew Billington

Ed Gaughan as Postman in Make Good.

Samuel Gosrani as Mohandas, Victoria Brazier as Elsie, and Charlotte Delima as Indira in Make Good.

Samuel Gosrani as Mohandas in Make Good.

Samuel Gosrani as Mohandas, Victoria Brazier as Elsie, and Charlotte Delima as Indira in Make Good.

Charlotte Delima as Indira in Make Good

