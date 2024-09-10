News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: LITTLE WOMEN in Rehearsal at York Theatre Royal

Performances run from 21 September to 12 October.

By: Sep. 10, 2024
All new rehearsal photos have been released from Little Women at York Theatre Royal. Check out the photos below!

Juliet Forster directs Louisa May Alcott’s Little Women, adapted by Anne-Marie Casey, at York Theatre Royal from 21 September to 12 October.

Set and costume desig is b Ruairi Murchison. The cast includes Kate Hampson, Jack Ashton, Freya Parks, Laura Soper, Ainy Medina, Helen Chong, Nikhil Singh Rainand, and Caroline Gruber.

Photo Credit: S.R.Taylor Photography

Freya Parks (Jo)

Laura Soper (Beth) and Freya Parks (Jo)

Jack Ashton (John Brooke / Professor Bhaer)

Ainy Medina (Meg)

Kate Hampson (Marmee)

Helen Chong (Amy)

Freya Parks and Nikhil Singh Rai (Laurie)

Ainy Medina and (front) Caroline Gruber (Aunt March)

Kate Hampson and Freya Parks



