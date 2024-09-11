News on your favorite shows, specials & more!

Photos: KIM'S CONVENIENCE is Now Playing at Riverside Theatres

Performances run through Saturday 26th October 2024.

By: Sep. 11, 2024
Following a sold-out hit run at Park Theatre earlier this year, Kim’s Convenience is now playing at Riverside Studios. Adam Blanshay Productions, in association with Park Theatre, are behind Ins  Choi’s award-winning play, which inspired the CBC and Netflix’s global hit TV comedy adaptation  of the same name. Check out all new photos below!

Kim's Convenience was Ins’ debut play, winning the Best New Play award  and the Patron's Pick at the 2011 Toronto Fringe festival before touring Canada. It was then  adapted into a TV series of the same name on the CBC and Netflix for 5 seasons.  

The hit production welcomes the return of Jennifer Kim (Allegiance) as Janet, Namju Go as  Umma and Miles Mitchell (Salomè, Dido Queen of Carthage and Much Ado About Nothing, RSC;  King Lear, Talawa) who will switch between a variety of comedy characters. Newly cast Edward  Wu (The Diplomat, Netflix) plays prodigal son Jung. Ins Choi, the playwright, actor and  screenwriter, will reprise his star role as storekeeper Mr Kim (Appa), the hardworking patriarch  of the family. 

The comedy drama follows the hilarious and heart-warming tale of a Korean family-run  convenience store where Appa grapples with his changing neighbourhood and the growing  schism between his first-generation immigrant values and those of his second-generation  children. 


 

