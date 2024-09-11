Photos: KIM'S CONVENIENCE is Now Playing at Riverside Theatres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Following a sold-out hit run at Park Theatre earlier this year, Kim’s Convenience is now playing at Riverside Studios. Adam Blanshay Productions, in association with Park Theatre, are behind Ins Choi’s award-winning play, which inspired the CBC and Netflix’s global hit TV comedy adaptation of the same name. Check out all new photos below!

Kim's Convenience was Ins’ debut play, winning the Best New Play award and the Patron's Pick at the 2011 Toronto Fringe festival before touring Canada. It was then adapted into a TV series of the same name on the CBC and Netflix for 5 seasons.

The hit production welcomes the return of Jennifer Kim (Allegiance) as Janet, Namju Go as Umma and Miles Mitchell (Salomè, Dido Queen of Carthage and Much Ado About Nothing, RSC; King Lear, Talawa) who will switch between a variety of comedy characters. Newly cast Edward Wu (The Diplomat, Netflix) plays prodigal son Jung. Ins Choi, the playwright, actor and screenwriter, will reprise his star role as storekeeper Mr Kim (Appa), the hardworking patriarch of the family.

The comedy drama follows the hilarious and heart-warming tale of a Korean family-run convenience store where Appa grapples with his changing neighbourhood and the growing schism between his first-generation immigrant values and those of his second-generation children.





