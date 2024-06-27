Photos: Inside Rehearsal With the London City Ballet's New Company

London City Ballet’s upcoming tour will begin in the UK at Bath Theatre Royal in July.
London City Ballet has released photos from inside the rehearsal room with its new company of 14 dancers.
Check out the photos below!
The photos show the company rehearsing pieces from Resurgence, a programme of acclaimed works. Ashley Page’s Larina Waltz will mark the ballet’s 30th anniversary, while Five Dances is a new work premiering from Olivier award-winner Arielle Smith. Completing the programme will be Eve, a full company work by Christopher Marney, which premiered at Sadler’s Wells in 2022, and the revival of Kenneth MacMillan’s 1972 one-act ballet Ballade, unseen in Europe for over 50 years. At tour venues in Portugal and China the pas de deux from Kenneth MacMillan's Concerto will also be performed.
London City Ballet’s upcoming tour will begin in the UK at Bath Theatre Royal (July 17-20), followed by Cambridge Arts Theatre (July 23-25), Latitude Festival (July 27), Cheltenham Everyman (August 2-3), and Windsor Theatre Royal (August 9-10). Then to Shanghai, Beijing, Guangzhou, Shenzhen, Foshan, Zhongshan, Tianjin, and Hangzhou, before heading back to the UK to visit York Theatre Royal (Sept 6-7), and Sadler’s Wells London (Sept 11-14). In London at Sadler’s Wells, internationally celebrated ballerina Alina Cojocaru will join the company as a Guest Artist. The tour will then travel to The Joyce Theater, New York (Sept 17-22). On July 6-7 dancers from London City Ballet will feature at the International Ballet Gala at the Palácio de Seteais, Portugal.
Photo Credit: ASH
