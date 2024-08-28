Photos: HERE IN AMERICA is Now in Rehearsals at Orange Tree Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



All new rehearsal photos have been released for the world première of David Edgar’s Here in America, opening at the Orange Tree on 23 September, with previews from 14 September and running until 19 October.

The new political drama explores a confrontation between two titans of stage and screen, Elia Kazan and Arthur Miller in 1950s America with cast featuring Michael Aloni as Art (Arthur Miller), Jasmine Blackborow as Miss Bauer (Marilyn Monroe), Faye Castelow as Day (Molly Kazan) and Shaun Evansas Gadg (Elia Kazan).

On a rainswept afternoon in 1952, Hollywood and Broadway’s leading director, Elia Kazan met his closest collaborator, the playwright Arthur Miller. As the anti-communist crusade of McCarthyism blacklisted hundreds of their colleagues, Kazan and Miller faced a stark choice. Should they betray their friends, or risk never working again?

David Edgar’s illustrious career includes multi award-winning plays for the RSC and National Theatre. His compelling new drama imagines a confrontation between two giants of stage and screen, both passionately involved with an actress about to become the most famous movie star in the world.

Photo Credit: Manuel Harlan

