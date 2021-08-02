Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Photos: First Look at Rachel Tucker and Lewis Cornay in JOHN & JEN

The production runs 28 July - 21 August at Southwark Playhouse.

Aug. 2, 2021  

'John & Jen' is an emotional rollercoaster of a musical that explores the dynamics of family relationships. This production is the world premiere of a brand new updated version of the show by Andrew Lippa and Tom Greenwald, with orchestrations by Jason Robert Brown & Andrew Lippa.

Check out all new photos below!

1985. John & Jen, brother and sister, born seven years apart, grow up together, totally inseparable. Jen makes a "forever pact" with her little brother to always protect him against anything and anyone, including their own dad.

2005. Jen, alone in Canada with her baby boy whom she has named John, a living memorial to the brother she failed to protect.

The beautiful and haunting score emotionally captures the zeitgeist of contemporary America.

Learn more at https://www.southwarkplayhouse.co.uk/.

Photo Credit: Danny Kaan


