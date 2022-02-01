Photos: First Look at John Rwothomack's FAR GONE

Far Gone, written and performed by John Rwothomack, runs at The Studio Theatre, Sheffield Thurs 17 - Sat 26 February.

"If I invited you to come with me on journey, a story, will you come with me?"

Northern Uganda. When Okumu's village is attacked by the Lord's Resistance Army (LRA), he and his brother's lives are changed forever.

Far Gone is a gut-kicking, physical one-man show following a young boy's journey from childhood innocence to child soldier. Seen through the eyes of those who love him and those who betray him, Okumu's experience strikes straight at the heart through the powerful performance of John Rwothomack, and Mojisola Elufowoju's stunning direction.

Far Gone was originally devised in Sheffield Theatres' Making Room scratch night, then premiered at Theatre Deli in Sheffield before opening the Kampala International Theatre Festival in Uganda with former child soldiers in attendance. The show now returns to the Studio for its debut run, before beginning a UK tour: York Theatre Royal, Stephen Joseph Theatre (Scarborough), CAST (Doncaster), Harrogate Theatre, The Dukes (Lancaster), Hull Truck Theatre, York Theatre Royal and Waterside (Sale).

For more information visit: https://www.sheffieldtheatres.co.uk/whats-on/studio-theatre