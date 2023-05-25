Photos: First Look at GYPSY at the Pitlochry Festival Theatre

Gypsy runs at Pitlochry Festival Theatre till 30 September.

Pitlochry Festival Theatre has released a first look at the production images for the first revival in Scotland for nearly 20 years of Jule Styne, Arthur Laurents and Stephen Sondheim's iconic musical Gypsy.

The images feature Shona White (Mama Rose); Blythe Jandoo (Louise); Patricia Panther (June); Ben Stock (Herbie); Oliver Cookson (Pop Rose/Mr Goldstone); Matthew Churcher (LA/Cigar); Rachael McAllister (Mazeppa); Robbie Scott (Tulsa); Joseph Tweedale (Yonkers/Weber); Jack Ward (Angie); Trudy Ward (Electra/Agnes), and Kristin Weichen Wong (Tessie Tura).

Gypsy is one of the greatest and most dazzling of all musicals. Based on the tantalising comedic memoirs of famous striptease artist Gypsy Rose Lee, it tells the amusing and sassy story of pushy showbiz mother Rose, who travels across America with her daughters, Baby June and Louise, in search of success with their homemade vaudeville act.

When Baby June leaves the act to elope, Rose vows to make introverted Louise into a star, and will do almost anything to see her daughter break into the big time.

Gypsy is directed by Pitlochry Festival Theatre’s Associate Director Ben Occhipinti (Blonde Bombshells in 1943 and co-director Sunshine on Leith, Pitlochry Festival Theatre. 

 Photo Credit: Fraser Band

Trudy Ward
Trudy Ward

Shona White and Ben Stock
Shona White and Ben Stock

Shona White
Shona White

Shona White
Shona White

Robbie Scott and Blythe Jandoo
Robbie Scott and Blythe Jandoo

Oliver Cookson, Shona White, and cast
Oliver Cookson, Shona White, and cast

Shona White, Patricia Panther, Blythe Jandoo, Ben Stock
Shona White, Patricia Panther, Blythe Jandoo, Ben Stock

Cast
Cast

Jack Ward, Patricia Panther, Blythe Jandoo, Robbie Scott
Jack Ward, Patricia Panther, Blythe Jandoo, Robbie Scott

Blythe Jandoo, Shona White, Ben Stock
Blythe Jandoo, Shona White, Ben Stock

Blythe Jandoo, Shona White, Ben Stock
Blythe Jandoo, Shona White, Ben Stock

Blythe Jandoo, Patricia Panther
Blythe Jandoo, Patricia Panther



