Photos: A DOLL'S HOUSE in Rehearsal at Sheffield Theatres

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



All new photos have been released from rehearsal for A Doll's House at Sheffield Theatres, by Henrik Ibsen, adapted by Chris Bush, and directed by Elin Schofield. Performances run Saturday 21 September – Saturday 12 October 2024. Check out the photos below!

With a comfortable home, successful husband and three beautiful children, Nora Helmer is the envy of many. But her happy home is built on false foundations. As long hidden secrets start to surface, Nora begins to question if what she has is the same as what she wants.

Henrik Ibsen’s powerful drama is directed by Elin Schofield (Scissors) and adapted by Chris Bush (Standing at the Sky’s Edge).

Aaron Anthony (The Motive and the Cue) will play Dr Rank; Eben Figueiredo (Cyrano De Bergerac) will play Krogstad; Tom Glenister (Chariots of Fire) will play Torvold; Siena Kelly (Adult Material) will play Nora; Mel Lowe (Standing at the Sky’s Edge) will play Anna/Pianist; and Eleanor Sutton (Wuthering Heights) will play Christina.

Photo Credit: Chris Saunders

Comments