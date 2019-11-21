Photo Flash: Take a Peek at THE SNOWMAN, Now In Its Magical 22nd Year, Skating on the Natural History Museum Ice Rink

The Snowman skates into its magical 22nd year at The Peacock from 21 November - 5 January pictured here at the Natural History Museum Ice Rink, now open until 12 January.

Raymond Briggs' festive favourite The Snowman has whisked generations of children off to a wintery wonderland for a festive adventure year on year. Now the Birmingham Repertory Theatre's magical live stage show journeys back to The Peacock to charm both young and old for its 22nd consecutive year.

Based on the much-loved film and book, the enchanting stage adaptation features exquisite dancing, magic and live music, including the unforgettable classic Walking in the Air.

The family favourite follows the story of a young boy's adventures when his snowman comes to life on Christmas Eve. Featuring a dazzling array of colourful characters including dancing penguins, a beautiful snow princess, her wicked beau Jack Frost and of course, Father Christmas himself, The Snowman is the perfect Christmas treat for the family and a wonderful introduction to dance for the very young.

