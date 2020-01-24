Photo Flash: Inside Rehearsal For Jeeves and Wooster in PERFECT NONSENSE on UK Tour

A brand-new production of the Olivier Award-winning comedy based on the well-loved Jeeves and Wooster books is to set off on a 17-week tour of the UK, taking in over 30 regional theatres and arts venues and an additional selection of venues on the rural touring circuit. Aristocratic buffoon Bertie Wooster has hired the theatre for the night to present his one-man show detailing a recent and rather spectacular series of misadventures, including the theft of a novelty cow creamer and a narrow escape from unwanted matrimony. The only trouble is Bertie hasn't worked out who's going to play the parts. Will the show be a disaster? Will the scenery stay upright? Or will his trusty manservant Jeeves step in and save the day?

In a joyous reimagining of the classic P.G.Wodehouse characters, three actors hurl themselves from role to role as they race to tell the story of Bertie's own farcical adventures. Jeeves and Wooster in Perfect Nonsense was created by the Goodale Brothers, adapted primarily from P.G. Wodehouse's The Code of the Woosters. The show premiered at Richmond Theatre in 2013, with the lead roles being played by Stephen Mangan and Matthew Macfadyen, then transferred to the Duke of York's Theatre in the West End. It won the 2014 Olivier Award for Best New Comedy.

The show is being produced by two Cotswold Theatres, The Theatre Chipping Norton and the Barn Theatre in Cirencester, and is directed by Chipping Norton Theatre's Artistic Director John Terry.

Bertie Wooster is played by Matthew Cavendish, who performs regularly with Mischief Theatre, appearing in The Play That Goes Wrong in the West End and on Broadway, as well as Peter Pan Goes Wrong and A Comedy About a Bank Robbery in the West End.





