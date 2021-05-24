Photos: First Look at REASONS YOU SHOULD(N'T) LOVE ME at the Kiln Theatre

Get a first look at Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me which has its press night on Wednesday, reopening Kiln Theatre.

The play, written and performed by Amy Trigg, won the inaugural Women's Prize for Playwriting last year, and is produced by The Women's Prize for Playwriting, Paines Plough, 45North and Kiln Theatre.

Juno was born with spina bifida and is now clumsily navigating her twenties amidst street healers, love, loneliness - and the feeling of being an unfinished project.



Winner of The Women's Prize for Playwriting 2020, Amy Trigg's remarkable debut play Reasons You Should(n't) Love Me is a hilarious, heart-warming tale about how shit our wonderful lives can be.

