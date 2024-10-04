Video: AUTUMN at the Park Theatre in Rehearsal

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Autumn plays at the Park Theatre from Wed 16 Oct – Sat 2 Nov. Based on the novel by Ali Smith, the production is adapted by Harry McDonald, and directed by Charlotte Vickers. Check out an all new rehearsal video here!

Summer 2016. Britain has voted to leave the European Union, and low-paid art historian Elisabeth returns to the village she grew up in to read to the sleeping Daniel Gluck, her childhood next-door neighbour. The libraries are closed, new fences are being built, and no one will let Elisabeth renew her passport. Meanwhile, Daniel dreams: of his long-lost little sister; of the twentieth century; of art, of poetry and music.

From Stage Debut Award nominated writer Harry McDonald (Foam, Finborough, Don’t Smoke in Bed, Vault Festival) and director Charlotte Vickers (Sap, Soho Theatre/UK Tour, Roundabout @ Summerhall, Andromeda, Camden People’s Theatre) comes an adaptation of Ali Smith’s Booker Prize-shortlisted novel. As the divides between people become ever starker, Autumn finds connections across time and experience, and resilience in the most unlikely of love stories.

