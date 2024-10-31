Corn Exchange Newbury Hosts Fundraising Events For The Old Library Campaign

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



The Corn Exchange Newbury's Old Library Campaign has been gaining momentum, thanks to the extraordinary efforts of local businesses, community groups, and individuals who have organised a wide array of fundraising events. Overall, community fundraising activity has raised a whopping £9,159 for the Old Library Campaign. The community has embraced the cause, which aims to redevelop the Old Library building on Cheap Street in Newbury to create a new home for their creative participation work.

Fundraising events by the local community began in April, when the Highclere Film Club hosted a special screening of Oppenheimer. The screening was a huge success, with all ticket sales donated to the campaign, while a coffee morning at St Nicolas Church proved to be an enjoyable way for locals to connect over coffee and conversation while contributing to a shared goal. There has also been support from the Corn Exchange Stewards, and the Newbury Bridge Club, who organised a fundraising event in October in the Corn Exchange's Balcony Bar where attendees engaged in friendly competition at Chicago Bridge tables, whilst enjoying a delicious afternoon tea.

Local businesses also stepped in to help fundraise for the campaign, with Newbury's Buick Mackane putting on a networking event, drawing attention to the Old Library. The event featured a fantastic raffle, bringing in additional donations and offering an opportunity for professionals to gather and support the cause. Melissa Richards, Owner of Buick Mackane comments ‘The Corn Exchange is such a fantastic resource for Newbury. It really enriches our lives having this amazing event space on our doorstep. To see them adopt a beautiful empty building and transform it into another wonderful venue is very exciting and it was a pleasure to help support them.'

Throughout this year, the Corn Exchange Newbury has hosted a series of exciting fundraising events, including a bake sale that took place in the Corn Exchange's Café Bar which brought the community together over homemade treats themed around the family show There's a Monster in Your Show which was on in the theatre's auditorium at the time.

An online auction was held which attracted generous bids for donated items, including West End theatre tickets, experience days and signed memorabilia and posters from sports stars and comedians. Other events included an Open Mic Night in September, which showcased local talent and drew donations from an enthusiastic audience, and well-known auctioneer and BBC Bargain Hunt presenter Thomas Forrester took to the stage to deliver a captivating evening, to further boost the campaign's total.

Corn Exchange staff also took up the fundraising challenge with passion. In May, The Base's Gallery Manager Steph Johnson completed Newbury's 10K race, securing sponsorship from supporters to raise money for the campaign. The fun continued in September when a group of staff tackled a 5K inflatable obstacle course, adding an element of adventure to their fundraising efforts. The month concluded with a well-attended quiz night, where teams competed to test their knowledge while supporting the cause.

As these events show, the Corn Exchange Newbury's Old Library Campaign has been met with overwhelming support from all corners of the community. With a packed calendar of activities that have brought people together in creative and meaningful ways.

Looking ahead, the Corn Exchange is planning more fundraising events in the upcoming months to raise funds for the campaign. The next event will be Newbury Sounds: A Fundraising Concert for the Old Library on Friday 14 March, curated by Ben Richardson and his band A Dirty Soul, this event will unite the Newbury music scene with the Sion Whiley Band performing alongside more acts, which are still to be confirmed. Tickets go on sale to Corn Exchange members on Thursday 31 October at 10am and general sale on Thursday 7 November at 10am. Every effort, no matter how big or small, plays an essential role in achieving this shared goal. For more information about the campaign or to learn how to get involved, please visit www.cornexchangenew.com/oldlibrary or call 01635 522733.

Comments