Photos: SNOW WHITE Pantomime at Vauxhall Theatre

The team that brought you last years Jack And His Giant Bigstalk will return with a brand new production of SNOW WHITE for 2024 at Vauxhall theatre. Performances run 6-22 December.

Join Snow White, the evil Queen, the very dashing Prince Donkey Dick of Vauxhall, hilarious Magic Mirror, Hernan The Henchman, and the most outrageous Seven Dwarves in pantomime history!

Locked inside her magic chamber, The Evil Queen Chlamydia keeps a watchful eye over her beautiful virgin step daughter Snow White who has just turned eighteen. When the Queen’s faithful mucky-mouthed Mirror, informs her she no longer is the fairest-of-them all, she concocts her malevolent plan – for her henchman Horrible Herpes to take Snow White deep into the Doggers Wood, and make sure she is never seen again. Snow White escapes, and stumbles upon a Cottage, where she is kidnapped by a gang of seven fabulous merry men !!! They decide to adopt her and make her their new project. Their party is interrupted when a knock at the door reveals a mysterious lost hag. Will she persuade Snow White to try a bite of her apple and fall to a deathly sleep ? Will the Wicked Queen get to wear her crown forever or has she overlooked the wandering Prince Donkey Dick is looking for his own happy ending in the woods>

This pop powered pantomime features feel good party anthems Get The Party Started, I Will Survive, Don't Stop Believin,' You're The One That I Want, YMCA, Dancing Queen, Like A Virgin and many more making this perfect and the only way to celebrate Christmas with a BANG!

With sparkling sets, dazzling costumes, and an utterly filthy laugh-a-minute script, plus cheesy anthems, laughter and audience participation! Get ready for a Christmas night out you won't forget in a hurry, oh no you won't.

Performances run 6-22 December.

Photo Credit: Peter Hogan

Aiden Spicer

Miss Amber Guity

Joel Priest and Miss Amber Guity

Miss Amber Guity

Simon Gross Joel Priest Simon Gross Simon Gross and Miss Amber Guity

Joel Priest and Miss Amber Guity

Michaela Myers

