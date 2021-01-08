'Blue Peter' legend Peter Duncan launches a Facebook Live Drama Club and due to overwhelming demand extends online streaming of his panto film 'Jack and the Beanstalk' to February 21.

Over Christmas the film was shown in major cinema chains until they had to close because of the lockdown.

Online, a Facebook trailer was viewed more than 540,000 times and now Panto Online will continue to stream 'Jack and the Beanstalk' directly into homes for the perfect family treat.

Peter Duncan said: "We have been completely overwhelmed by the response to our little film, which I originally set out to make as an alternative for families to watch together after annual pantomimes in theatres across the UK were cancelled. We were streaming it between 4 December and 10 January for people to watch as many times as they liked. Then schools, Scouts and Guide groups and care homes all joined in the fun. We were picked up by Everyman Cinemas and other major cinema chains, had a VIP London film premiere and over Christmas the film was shown in cinemas nationwide until they had to close because of local then the national lockdown. However, Panto Online will now continue to stream 'Jack and the Benstalk' directly into homes for the perfect family treat until 21 February.

"When I had the initial idea for Panto Online, I naively though we might shoot a traditional panto guerilla-style on mobile phones, but that evolved and was upscaled as I recruited the cast and production team - who were all friends and colleagues I'd worked with before on other projects. I'm thrilled that it gave work to 35 unemployed actors and freelance creatives. The finished film has received amazing reviews, it made several national TV news bulletins and it was the subject of major features as far afield as the New York Times. This really does feel like a fairy tale ending!"

Alongside the extended streaming period Peter is also launching a weekly Facebook Live Drama Club from 11am - 11.30am each Wednesday starting 20 January until 17 February

And you can now listen to the full 'Jack and the Beanstalk' soundtrack on all major streaming services.

'Jack and the Beanstalk' is a planet-saving pantomime packed with topical references, songs, laughter and great special effects for all the family. Giant Blunderbore is in a terrible rage. He shouts from above threatening to eat any villager who won't pay their rent. Poor Dame Trott has to sell her precious cow 'Buttercup' and sends her son Jack to the cow market.

All he comes back with is a worthless bag of beans. Jill, the grumpy Squire's daughter is kidnapped by the Giants personal chef, Fleshcreepy and taken to the castle in the clouds, which is actually in the neighbours garden. Will Jack be the hero, climb the beanstalk, rescue his girlfriend and save the world from the human chomping ogre. Only the magical Garden Fairy knows the answer to that....

The production is supporting six fantastic charities and youth projects: POhWer (www.pohwer.net), Clothe Me - Thank you (www.clothingcollective.org), British Youth Music Theatre (britishyouthmusictheatre.org), Prost8 (www.prost8.org.uk), Scouts (www.scouts.org.uk) and Best Beginnings (www.bestbeginings.org.uk).

Cast:

Peter Duncan (Dame Trott), Ian Talbot, OBE (Squire Shortshanks), Sam Ebenezer (Jack Trott), Sarah Moss (Jill Shortshanks), Nicola Blackman (The Garden Fairy), Jos Vantyler (Fleshcreepy), Yuval Shvartsman (Giant Blunderbore), Josh Freeman, (Wolf Beast) and Julia & Chris Redburn (Buttercup the Cow).

Ensemble cast:

Charlie Booker, Matthew Dawkins, Daisy English, Bessy Ewa, Ben Westhead, Morgan Wilcox, Katie Duncan, Lucy Heath,

Ava & Harriet Knott, Alfie Loomis and Josephine Chasney-Evans

Creative team:

Writer/Co-Director Peter Duncan, Co-Director Ian Talbot, Producer/Production manager Denise Silvey, Cameraman & Editor Luke Roberts, Musical Director & Orchestrations Colin Cattle, Location Sound Matthew Case, Music mixed by Stu Reid, Sound Post Production Dave Aston, Scenic & Prop Design Peter Humphrey, Wardrobe Master/Costume Maker David Morgan, Choreographer Julia Redburn, Production Co-ordinator Annie Francis, Publicist Kevin Wilson, Marketing Emma Martin, Schools & Group sales Anna Bolton.