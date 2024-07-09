Perth Theatre and Lisa Nicoll Productions Launch Creative Hub

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Perth Theatre and Lisa Nicoll Productions are teaming up to launch Creative Hub, a membership organisation for professional actors, writers, directors, producers and other freelancers working in theatre and media.

As well as a being a source of professional development, the Creative Hub will address some of the particular challenges that freelancers in the creative industries face, with a specific focus on supporting their mental wellbeing in what can be an isolated and insecure environment.

Through a series of regular workshops and industry talks, members of the Creative Hub will be able to access networking opportunities with fellow creatives and receive one-to-one development, motivational and creative sessions as well as lunch meetings, theatre tickets, monthly podcasts and exclusive discounts.

Lisa Nicoll Playwright, Producer & Creative Director of Lisa Nicoll Productions, whose drive to support, nourish and empower creatives come from her own experience in acting, writing, and producing in theatre and the media said:

“Most creatives need to have part time jobs to pay the bills as there is not a constant stream of creative work available to all. Being able to provide workshops, talks, motivational sessions, link people together, provide space to play, host lunches and offer theatre shows allows people to come together naturally and grow relationships, allowing work and skills to flourish.

Having regularity and routine is important when it comes to motivation and focus within the creative industry – something which the regular sessions of the Creative Hub can offer.

The Creative Hub will be the wind beneath the wings of creatives. To care. To provide support. To allow creatives to enhance and keep on top of skills. To inspire. To make people feel valued in an over saturated competitive industry. To allow people to grow and give them visibility. To link people together in a non-pressured environment.”

Corin Beattie, Head of Learning & Engagement at Perth Theatre and Concert Hall said:

“I know firsthand how difficult it can be for those at all stages of their career to create and sustain connections with organisations and other professionals. The Creative Hub will provide opportunities to those freelance artists who are both familiar and new to Perth Theatre and enable us to forge new working relationships with them. It is vital we support and nurture homegrown talent for the future of our industry”.

For an annual membership fee of £150, creative freelancers will be able to access a range of benefits including a calendar of creative workshops and talks from industry professionals from across the UK, monthly podcasts with a selection of inspirational, health and motivational chats from guests with practical achievable tips, regular networking events, spaces in Perth Theatre for research and development work, group motivational sessions, one-to-one careers advice and more.

The Creative Hub is inviting applications from actors, writers, directors, and producers who have gained an HND in their creative field or above or have the equivalent of two paid industry credits.

Applications open on Thursday 11 July with the Creative Hub launch drinks reception at Perth Theatre on Wednesday 4 September. Those who wish to apply to become a member do so by emailing an up to date CV and cover letter to engagement@perththeatreandconcerthall.com by Wednesday 31 July.

Comments