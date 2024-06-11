Pentabus Reveals New Board Members, Including Shakespeare's Globe Artistic Director Michelle Terry

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Pentabus has announced a new Chair of the Board, Nuala O'Kane, and six new board members. They are:

- Incoming Chair, Nuala O'Kane, former Chair of Shropshire Community Health NHS Trust.

- Michelle Terry, Artistic Director of Shakespeare's Globe.

- Joel Hall, RSC Digital Producer, lyricist and composer.

- Anne-Hélène Biosse-Duplan, former management consultant.

- Kieran O'Flaherty, HR professional and playwright.

- Izzy Culliss, Managing Partner, Marysville Medical Practice, musician, and Shropshire resident.

- Jacoba Williams, actor and Midlander.

Together they will oversee Pentabus' work in its 50th anniversary season and beyond. Pentabus began its 50th year by winning an Off West End Award for The Silence and the Noise, written by former Writer in Residence Tom Powell, and continued to celebrate their anniversary with recently announced flagship production Make Good, a new musical about the Horizon Post Office Scandal, with book by Jeanie O'Hare and music and lyrics by Jim Fortune. Make Good is co-produced with New Perspectives. Pentabus have also moved to a new home at Ludlow Assembly Rooms, after 40 years at the Old School House in Bromfield, and announced 40k of funding from Jerwood Foundation for two new Writer in Residence bursaries.

These new board members replace playwright Matt Hartley and actor Sue McCormick, who stepped down in November 2023, Dr Tilly Branson, who departs after six years, and the quartet of Joanna Hughes, Diane Lennan, Richard Burbidge and Ros Robins, who have been on the Pentabus board for a decade.

Pentabus is incredibly grateful to the outgoing board members for their work, care, and support over a significant period of time, and delighted to welcome Nuala, Anne-Hélène, Izzy, Joel, Kieran, Michelle, and Jacoba on board for the next stage of the company's life.

Jacoba Williams was previously a performer in Pentabus Young Writers showcase Where Do We Go From Here?.

Ros Robins, outgoing Chair of the Board, commented, "'I am proud to have been Chair of the Board of Pentabus for the last 10 years.

During that time we have seen significant changes in the artistic and executive leadership and governance of the company; we survived the Covid years and are now poised to move into new premises in the Ludlow Assembly Rooms. We will be sad to leave the School House in Bromfield which witnessed so many wonderful performances but are excited by the prospect of moving into town!

The best new writing with rural stories at its heart has continued to be at the core of Pentabus' mission but over the last decade we have also been able to grow our work with young writers and develop an award-winning digital programme.

Thanks to all those artists, partners, funders that have supported us - there is so much to be proud of and celebrate as we enter our 50th year."

Nuala O'Kane, incoming Chair of the Board, added, "I am proud and delighted to be appointed as Chair of Pentabus. As a resident of Shropshire, I have watched the organisation grow from its relatively modest beginnings in the 70's to the influential and groundbreaking company that it is today. I have a lifelong passion for the arts and strongly believe that quality performances should be accessible to all communities, which is the mission and purpose of Pentabus. During this 50th Anniversary year I look forward to sharing some truly exciting and innovative events with our supporters and new audiences."

