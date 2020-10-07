Paul Harvard's GHBoy Will Make its World Premiere at Charing Cross Theatre

The show opens on 10 November 2020, with previews from 4 November.

James Quaife Productions today announces the world première of Paul Harvard's debut play GHBoy - opening at the Charing Cross Theatre on 10 November 2020, with previews from 4 November, and runs until 28 November. Jon Pashley directs Sylvester Akinrolabu (Devon/Calvin/Chima/Josh/Delroy /William), Geoff Aymer (Benjamin), Marc Bosch (Sergi Castell), Buffy Davis (Debbie Finch), Jimmy Essex (Robert Finch), Devesh Kishore (Simon Waring), and Aryana Ramkhalawon (Jasminder Panghal).

Social distancing measures will be in operation at the Charing Cross Theatre, with a maximum capacity of 105 seats for each performance, with tickets available in single tickets up to groups of 4. All patrons, unless they have a known medical condition, will be required to wear a face covering at the venue. For full details on the measures implemented to ensure audience safety and wellbeing, please see: https://ghboy.co.uk/covid19-safety.

The burgeoning party scene of East London hides a dark secret: a swathe of young men dying unexpectedly, with whispers of an unnamed killer.

In the midst of all this, Robert is grieving the death of his father. He desperately wants to be a better person, but trapped in a pattern of substance abuse and infidelity, he has a lingering fear that he will never find love and acceptance. Unexpectedly, his boyfriend Sergio proposes, compelling Robert to turn his back on addiction and self-sabotage - before he destroys this final chance at happiness.

But first, he must confront a truth buried deep within his subconscious, something he himself doesn't yet fully understand.

This brand-new piece of theatre tackles the misconceptions around gay culture and promiscuity. Something far more ominous is driving men like Robert to the point of self-destruction...

GHBoy is Paul Harvard's first play. It was originally conceived during a writers' course at The National Theatre led by Ola Animashuwan, and developed following a R&D grant from the Arts Council.

Originally from Coventry, Harvard began his career as actor-musician - his credits include the original production of The History Boys (National Theatre), Gondoliers (Apollo Theatre), Piaf, Fiddler on the Roof, Love in a Maze, Dreams from a Summerhouse and The Firebird (The Watermill Theatre), Nicked (HighTide Festival), The Fantasticks (Harrogate Theatre), Rwanda (YMT:UK), Trashchrist (Soho Theatre) and Me, Myself and I (Orange Tree Theatre). he also trains actors, and is currently Course Leader for the BA Acting at the London College of Music, University of West London. He has also lectured at many of the other leading drama schools in the UK, and is the author of three books published by Nick Hern Books and his approaches to the teaching of acting through song are now internationally recognised.

Sylvester Akinrolabu plays Devon/Calvin/Chima/Josh/Delroy/ William). He recently graduated with BA in Acting from London College of Music, after training at Identity School of Acting (IDSA). This marks his professional stage debut.

Geoff Aymer plays Benjamin. His previous theatre credits include Two Trains Running (English Touring Theatre/Royal and Derngate), The Color Purple (Leicester Curve), Robin Hood and the Arrow of Destiny (Theatre Peckham), The Plague (After La Peste by Albert Camus) (Arcola Theatre), The Importance of Being Earnest (UK tour), A Midsummer Night's Dream (Young Vic), and To Kill a Mockingbird (Barbican Theatre/ UK tour). For television, his work includes Mr Winner, Guerrilla, The A Force, The Real McCoy and Club Class; and for film, Sket and Rag Tag. Also a writer, his credits include Anansi and the Magic Mirror (Talawa Theatre), The Oddest Couple (Theatre Royal Stratford East), What A Wonderful World (Blue Elephant Theatre); television pilot, Chatsworth.

Marc Bosch plays Sergi. Original from Barcelona, he made his professional stage debut earlier this year in Justícia at The National Theatre of Barcelona. His television credits include The Split and Sky Rojo.

Buffy Davis plays Debbie. Her theatre credits include Ravens: Spassky vs Fischer (Hampstead Theatre), 49 Donkeys Hanged (Theatre Royal Plymouth), The Divide, The Hairy Ape, Hedda Gabler (The Old Vic), Ugly Lies the Bone (National Theatre), Once in a Lifetime, Uncle Vanya, The Government Inspector, Annie Get Your Gun (Young Vic), The School for Scandal (Park Theatre), and The Silver Lake and The Beggar's Opera (Wilton's Music Hall). For television, her work includes Life, Doc Martin, The Trial of Christine Keeler, Berlin Station, Foreign Skies, The Night Manager, What Remains, Silk, Upstairs Downstairs, and Mutual Friends; and for film, Angel Has Fallen, Abduct, Anna Karenina, Hyde Park on Hudson and The Machinist.

Jimmy Essex makes his professional stage debut playing Robert. For television, his credits include as series regular Adam Donovan in Hollyoaks, Bamboo, Sean in Short Change, and Cosmo in Grange Hill. For film, his work includes A Dark Path.

Devesh Kishore plays Simon. His theatre credits include The Ladykillers, Guards at the Taj (Theatre by the Lake), Gauhar Jaan (Ominbus Theatre), Child of the Divide (Polka Theatre and UK tour), Gangsta Granny (West End and UK tour), Piece of Silk (Hope Theatre), and Stowaway (Shoreditch Town Hall and UK tour).

Aryana Ramkhalawon plays Jasminder. Her theatre credits include When the Crows Visit (Kiln Theatre), The Funeral Director (Southwark Playhouse and UK tour), The Tempest, Swallows and Amazons, Much Ado About Nothing (Storyhouse/Grosvenor Park Rep Company), The Secret Seven (Storyhouse), Hijabi Monologues (Bush Theatre), Devika, Ode to Leeds (West Yorkshire Playhouse) and Glasgow Girls (National Theatre of Scotland UK tour). Her television work includes Waterloo Road, Drama Matters: Lawless, Crime Stories, Bollywood Carmen and Jamillah and Aladdin.

Jon Pashley directs. His credits include Boudica (Central School of Speech and Drama/Leicester Curve), Much Ado About Nothing (Belgrade Theatre), Comedy on a Station Platform (Warwick Arts Centre) and Aspies (Theatre503). Credits as Associate Director include The Butterfly Lion, The Witches (Chichester Festival Theatre), In Praise of Love (Theatre Royal Bath), Peter Pan (Regent's Park Open Air Theatre), Venus and Adonis (RSC Swan/Dublin Theatre Festival), Running Wild, The Boy in the Striped Pyjamas (Chichester Festival Theatre/UK tour), Goodnight Mister Tom (Duke of York's Thetare /UK tour), and Bad Jews (St. James's Theatre/ Haymarket/Theatre Royal Bath/UK tour).

Set and costume designs are by Bettina John, with lighting design by Tony Simpson, sound design by Rona Castrioti, and movement direction by Gerrard Martin.

