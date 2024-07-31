Park Theatre Reveals Next Season With Virginia Gay's CYRANO as Christmas Show

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Park Theatre has announced its Park200 Christmas show will be Cyrano by Virginia Gay, which plays at the Traverse Theatre as part of Edinburgh Festival Fringe before coming to the north London venue. The gender-flipped show sees Virginia as Cyrano as she falls for the brilliant and beautiful Roxanne, and plays in Park200 from 11 Dec - 11 Jan. Adding to their next season, Park Theatre is also announcing Autumn by Seasonal Productions, and Gabby Bryan will be part of their ongoing comedy programme Park Laughs.

Cyrano (11 Dec - 11 Jan) is Virginia Gay's joyous, gender-flipped retelling of Cyrano de Bergerac, a big-hearted, irreverent rom-com, packed with music and wit. Cyrano is the most interesting person in any room - a wordsmith, a charmer. She works twice as hard and runs twice as fast as the pretty boys, because she's deeply ashamed of something about herself. Enter Roxanne, with a penchant for poetry and a way with words, just like Cyrano, but with eyes only for Yan, who suddenly starts saying the most amazing things...

Based on the novel by Ali Smith, Autumn (16 Oct - 2 Nov) is set in summer 2016, when Britain has voted to leave the European Union, Elisabeth has returned home to the village she grew up in, and her elderly former next-door neighbour Daniel won't wake up. New fences are going up, the library is closed, and elsewhere the sleeping Daniel Gluck dreams - of his long-lost little sister, of Christine Keeler; of art, poetry and music. As the divides between people become ever starker, Autumn finds connections across time and experience, and the resilience of the most unlikely of love stories.

And Gabby Bryan is joining the Park Laughs comedy programme on 30 Aug. Direct from New York (via Edinburgh Fringe), she is bringing her headlining stand-up comedy act for you, and only you, alongside global girlies Stef Dag and Chris Hall. Drink 1.5 espresso martinis before entering... and dress hot.

Park Theatre presents exceptional theatre in the heart of Finsbury Park, boasting two world-class performance spaces: Park200 for predominantly larger scale productions by established talent, and Park90, a flexible studio space, for emerging artists. In eleven years, it has enjoyed eight West End transfers (including Rose starring Maureen Lipman, The Boys in the Band starring Mark Gatiss, Pressure starring David Haig and The Life I Lead starring Miles Jupp), two National Theatre transfers, 14 national tours, seven Olivier Award nominations, has won multiple OffWestEnd Offie Awards and won a Theatre of the Year award from The Stage.

For more information and tickets go to: www.parktheatre.co.uk

Comments