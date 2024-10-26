PULSE Festival, A Free Community Celebration, to Be Held Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The heart of Walsall town centre is set to come alive from the 1st to 3rd of November 2024 with PULSE Festival, a dynamic, youth-driven celebration that explores the experiences of young people in today's world. Supported through United by 2022's Ideas Made Real scheme, this unique 3-day festival has been co-created by young people for the entire community to enjoy, featuring an exciting lineup of workshops, interactive installations, and community events.

The festival's central theme focuses on amplifying the voices and creative expressions of young people in 2024, showcasing their perspectives and talents through art, music, and performance. As a testament to this creative journey, all art generated during the festival will be displayed in a digital gallery and published in a book that will be distributed within the local community.

Joshua Clayton, Executive Director for Work In Progress Theatre, said “we're so excited to share PULSE Festival with the people of Walsall. The Festival was created to provide an opportunity for local young people to showcase their creativity and discuss what it means to be a young person growing up in society today, and to provide a platform for the people of Walsall to have their voices heard. We can't wait to hear what you have to say...”

The PULSE Festival programme includes:

Art Exhibition & Free Drop-in Art Workshops

Discover artwork created so far, and take part in hands-on art workshops suitable for all ages and experience levels. All materials are provided, and refreshments will be on offer. Whether you drop-in for 5 minutes or an hour, all are welcome...

Friday, 1st November, 11am-4pm

The Crossing at St Paul's, Walsall

Early-Career Creatives Networking & Social Event

A chance for early-career creatives to meet, network, and enjoy an evening of fun activities with free food provided. Share your talents with a new audience and find people to collaborate with.

Friday, 1st November, 5-7pm

St Matthew's Centre (Blue Room), Walsall

Pop-up Freestyle Challenges & Street Activities

Show off your hidden talents and connect with a new audience in the lively streets of Walsall.

Saturday, 2nd November, Daytime

Walsall Town Centre

Giant Chalkboards Pop-up & Family Activities

Write messages, create art, and participate in fun activities for all ages outside the Walsall Arboretum's visitor centre.

Sunday, 3rd November, 10am-3pm

Walsall Arboretum

PULSE Festival promises to be a meaningful and memorable event for the whole community, creating a space where young voices are heard and celebrated through creativity and collaboration.

