PLAYTOPIA Comes to Evolution London in Battersea Park

A two-day adventure of endless fun and learning and entertainment awaits the kids this August. With a jam-packed schedule of games, activities, and educational fun, Evolution London in Battersea Park will transform into a hive of fun, learning, and activities for ages 4-13.

Immerse your family in a two-day festival of entertainment and educational adventure over on 3rd and 4th of August. Designed to delight - from towering inflatables to captivating street dance, science workshops, educational animal experiences, and colorful carousels, Playtopia offers a spectacular array with something for everybody.

Playtopia features family-friendly movie screenings, classic dodgem cars and a nail and hair braiding salon. Kids will also get to see their favourite characters from Paw Patrol and Bluey in live shows. For those looking for more action, there's a Nerf gun battle zone, inflatables, and dynamic street dance workshops. For those who like things a bit calmer we have quieter corners with interactive learning sessions, face paint stations and comfy reading nooks.

Family-Friendly Movie Screenings: Relax and enjoy a selection of beloved films.

Nails and Hair Braiding Salon: Kids can choose their favourite styles and colours.

Reading Corner: Dive into a world of stories in a cosy reading space.

Sublime Science offers an unforgettable experience with magical experiments featuring smoke, flying objects and gooey slime-making, leaving children amazed.

Sky Birds: Combine science with an unforgettable and interactive experience, close up with Birds of Prey.

Dodgems: Classic bumper car fun for kids and parents alike.

Paw Patrol and Bluey Shows: Live performances featuring beloved characters. *Bluey joins us on Saturday and Paw Patrol on Sunday.

Nerf Gun Battle Zone: Engage in thrilling Nerf gun battles.

Giant Inflatables and Soft Play Areas: Safe, supervised fun for kids of all ages.

Street Dance Performances and Workshops: Learn new dance moves and enjoy dynamic performances.

Nutritionist Corner: Get healthy eating tips and family-friendly recipes.

Soft Play Zone: A safe and fun environment for the littlest ones to explore.

Book your tickets now for inclusive access to all activities. For some rides, you will receive tokens to spend, included in your ticket cost, with the option to buy more. Please note that food is not included in the ticket price. The event runs from 9.30am-4.30pm daily.

Pricing

Kids (4-13): £24.00

Adults: £13.00

Kids (0-3): £7.00

Don't miss your chance to be part of this dynamic summer adventure – book your tickets today!For more information and to book, please visit the Playtopia website for a summer holiday your family will never forget!

