Open Call Out Launches For Yorkshire Writers In Memory Of Kay Mellor

Writers based in Yorkshire are being invited to apply for a paid, year-long fellowship, which will see them working with Leeds Playhouse and Rollem Productions, alongside a place on the prestigious BBC Writers Voices programme, which will help them to hone their skills in stage and screen as well as gaining on-the-ground industry knowledge through a range of workshops, masterclasses, panels and industry talks. The application window is open now and will close on Friday 30 August.

The Kay Mellor Fellowship was established by Kay Mellor in collaboration with Leeds Playhouse in 2020. Kat Rose-Martin was the inaugural fellow and her time as part of the programme allowed her to develop her play, Cheap as Chips, which has since been fully commissioned by Leeds Playhouse with support from the Writers' Guild New Play Commission Scheme. In 2020, she was part of the BBC Writers Voices development programme and, in 2021, was selected for Sky Comedy Rep, a writers' scheme with Birmingham Repertory Theatre and Sky.

Kat reflected that the fellowship was a unique opportunity, allowing her to develop her writing for both TV and theatre. “It was life changing. The bursary kept me in the industry when I was in a financial tight spot, it helped me develop long standing relationships with both Leeds Playhouse and Rollem, and it opened so many doors to agents and further opportunities. I thank my lucky stars that I had a full year to develop my craft, make mistakes and refine my voice.

“Even in the interview stage I got great feedback that I could action straight away. Kay was and is an inspiration. She put Northern voices on the stage and screen and let down the ladder to support and nurture so many new writers. I'm proud to be a tiny part of her legacy, and thrilled that this scheme is continuing, so go for it, grab the bull by the horns and apply. Kay paved the way, now it's on us to keep those warm, complex, Northern characters coming down the pipeline.”

In 2022, Leeds Playhouse, Rollem, BBC Writers and Leeds City Council joined forces to continue the fellowship as a tribute to and celebration of Kay, committing to three further years of funding to support early career writers in the North of England. Each Kay Mellor Fellow receives a bursary and spends 12 months with Leeds Playhouse and Rollem Productions to develop a theatre script and TV pitch, as well as receiving a place on the BBC Writers Voices development programme.

Kirsty Taylor is the current Kay Mellor Fellow for 2024. Through her poetry, spoken word and playwriting, Kirsty has always been a champion of her home city of Bradford, showcasing and giving voice to its unheard stories. During her time with Rollem, Leeds Playhouse and BBC Writers, Kirsty has been exploring stories of adoption and severance from the perspective of birth families, working with local birth mother groups to research and develop both a play and TV pitch which tells the stories of how and why children get taken into care, with authenticity, intricacy and integrity.

Kirsty said: “The Kay Mellor Fellowship is a real luxury in that you are given the money and time to develop one of your passion projects, with proper support and guidance. The BBC Voices programme has been a major highlight. I'm learning so much about the TV industry as well as creative skills and techniques to develop my writing. I've really valued the structure that it has given me.”

Councillor Salma Arif, Leeds City Council Executive Member for Adult Social Care, Active Lifestyles and Culture, said: "The North has a strong tradition of producing incredibly talented and creative theatre-makers. Kay Mellor was a prime example of this, with her unforgettable characters and stories.

"We're excited to be supporting the next generation of Northern playwrights and giving them the opportunity to build on that legacy. It's fantastic to be working with Leeds Playhouse, Rollem and the BBC to bring fresh new voices to the stage."

Head of New Writing for the BBC Jessica Loveland said: “The BBC Writers team is thrilled to join the search for another talented emerging writer via the prestigious Kay Mellor Fellowship. This year, it has been an honour to collaborate with our 2024 Fellow, Kirsty Taylor, through the Voices writer development group, helping her refine her distinctive television voice. We eagerly anticipate another creative and productive partnership with our colleagues at Leeds Playhouse, Leeds City Council, and Rollem Productions.”

Gaynor Mellor said: “Kay would be thrilled with the continued investment from the Playhouse, BBC Writers and Leeds City Council and their belief in supporting up-and-coming Northern writers. This Fellowship gives dedicated time and space to bring on new talent and celebrate – as well as hone – their skills. Kay really believed in championing new voices and loved working with Kat Rose-Martin for the inaugural fellowship back in 2019. This year it has been a privilege to collaborate with Kirsty Taylor on her personal project and we're excited to watch the trajectory of her career. We can't wait to welcome and nurture the next innovative story-teller and continue mum's legacy and mentorship which we're so incredibly passionate about.”

Leeds Playhouse CEO and Artistic Director James Brining said: “We have had the most incredible time over the last couple of years working with Kirsty and Kat and our partners as part of the Kay Mellor Fellowship. Kay's legacy, her distinct northern voice and her support of early career writers remain at the heart of this Fellowship and continues to inspire us. This is a fantastic opportunity for Yorkshire writers to work across a variety of platforms and we can't wait to meet our next fellow.”

In 2023, Leeds Playhouse launched The Kay Mellor Fund, which continues to raise money to nurture local writers – something that was always very close to Kay's heart – through its industry-leading Furnace Artist Development programme. This fund continues to support locally rooted emerging writers through bespoke investment, mentoring and training opportunities.

How to apply?

The application window for the Kay Mellor Fellowship 2025 is open now until Friday 30 August, 10am. Applicants are invited to submit one pre-existing script for consideration along with a single-page synopsis of the idea they would like to develop. The new Fellowship, which runs from January to December 2025, is open to writers based in Yorkshire who have previously written up to three professionally produced plays and have an idea for a new, full-length production. They should have an interest in writing for television but have no prior credits as a screenwriter.

Click here for full details of how to apply.

Comments