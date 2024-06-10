Open Bar Summer Season 2024 Includes THE TEMPEST & MUCH ADO ABOUT NOTHING In Fuller's Pubs

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Open Bar Theatre return to Fuller's pub gardens this summer with two of Shakespeare's best-loved comedy classics, The Tempest and Much Ado About Nothing.

Since 2016, Open Bar has entertained audiences with their informal, ‘groundlings' style performances, making Shakespeare fun and understandable for all. This Summer, they return to Fuller's pub gardens with two of Shakespeare's most beloved plays.

This summer's performances will feature The Tempest, Shakespeare's magical tale of shipwrecks and sorcery, and Much Ado About Nothing, a witty and romantic comedy filled with misunderstandings and mischief. Featuring lively, music-filled adaptations performed by a small but dynamic cast who take on multiple roles, creating a truly immersive experience.

Co-Artistic Directors Nicky Diss and Vicky Gaskin expressed their enthusiasm for the upcoming season, stating, “We are incredibly excited to bring The Tempest and Much Ado About Nothing to life this summer. Our innovative relationship with Fuller's has allowed us to create theatre of the highest quality, focusing on diverse casting and creative storytelling. Fuller's acts as executive producers for all of our shows, fully funding them and giving us full creative control. This support enables us to demystify Shakespeare and bring true spectacle to local communities through hilarious songs, innovative sets, and strong physical performances.”

Open Bar Theatre's unique approach includes updating the satire in classic plays to suit modern sensibilities and performing with a high-energy style that often involves audience participation. This has resonated particularly well with today's audiences, who appreciate the chance to relax with a drink and be entertained. The company's in-house casting process emphasizes inclusivity and representation, featuring talented unrepresented actors, those who have not taken the traditional drama school route, and performers from working-class backgrounds. This approach ensures a diverse and vibrant cast.

Director Nicky Diss shared her excitement about the upcoming season, noting, “There is no fourth wall in an Open Bar show...we never pretend the audience isn't there. This summer's performances will be filled with direct dialogue with the audience, bringing the humour, wit, and magic of Shakespeare's words to life in an engaging and relatable way.”

