Open Auditions to be Held for London Premiere Of HEAD OVER HEELS at Bridewell Theatre

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Centre Stage London will hold open auditions for the London premiere of Head Over Heels, the hit Broadway musical set to the music of 1980s icons, The Go-Go's. Known for blending pop hits with a fresh, Shakespearean-inspired love story, Head Over Heels was created by the visionaries behind Hedwig and the Angry Inch and Avenue Q, bringing an inclusive and exuberant story to the stage. Following a triumphant UK debut in Manchester in 2023, this production promises to dazzle London audiences.

Audiences will be transported to a fairytale kingdom with a modern twist, following a royal family's journey of self-discovery and love. Featuring iconic hits like "We Got the Beat" and "Heaven is a Place on Earth," Head Over Heels joyfully celebrates queer love, identity, and acceptance, creating a heartwarming experience that speaks to the vibrant spirit of shows like & Juliet.

Auditions for this amateur production will be held on November 18, 20, and 23 for all roles, with performances set for April 2025 at Bridewell Theatre. This is a unique opportunity for performers to join Centre Stage's Off-West End production of a musical praised as "radically Queer" by Buzzfeed and as "an exuberant party" by New York Magazine. For more details on the audition process, please visit Centre Stage London's website.

Comments