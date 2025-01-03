Olivia Bloom To Bring SLOTTED SPOONS DON'T HOLD MUCH SOUP (& OTHER THINGS SONDHEIM TAUGHT ME) To The Crazy Coqs At Brasserie Zédel

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



OLIVIA BLOOM will bring her solo cabaret SLOTTED SPOONS DON'T HOLD MUCH SOUP (& OTHER THINGS SONDHEIM TAUGHT ME) to The Crazy Coqs at Brasserie Zédel on Wednesday 15th January at 9.15pm.

Join Olivia at the prestigious cabaret venue in the heart of the West End for a deep dive into her brain in the only way she knows how: through the music of Stephen Sondheim.

SLOTTED SPOONS is a relatable, candid exploration of mental health, neurodiversity and being a painful level of Capricorn. Accompanied by pianist Colm Molloy, settle in for an evening of Sondheim gems featuring both the niche and necessary favourites.

Comments