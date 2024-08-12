OTTOPIA is Now Open at the Base Greenham

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The Base Greenham, the visual arts centre on Greenham Business Park, has now opened OTTOPIA, a spectacular monochrome installation created by Bristol-based OTTER Produces. Open daily from 10am – 5pm from now until Thursday 29 August, offering a playful black and white adventure for families of all ages during the summer holidays.

The Base Greenham has seen a very successful first few week, since OTTOPIA opened its doors on Tuesday (6 August). Visitors of the experience so far have given wonderful feedback.

Packed with black and white stripes, side-quests and exciting interactive games, this family-friendly, interactive gallery experience is curated to ensure an unforgettable visit. Blurring the lines between reality and imagination, OTTOPIA sees the Gallery space transformed so that visitors can wander through an incredible garden filled with black and white flowers, trees, mushrooms and cacti. Visitors will learn interesting facts about otters and other British wildlife as they complete ‘Champion spOTTER Quest' which will take them on a tour of The Base building, hunting down black and white striped creatures who have escaped from OTTOPIA.

Steph Johnson, gallery manager at The Base Greenham said ‘I remember being transfixed by optical illusion books as a child and of course now as adults we can appreciate how famous artists such as Bridget Riley, Salvador Dalí and Marcel Duchamp played with Op Art to great effect – it's been incredible to see our Gallery transformed and how visitors are interacting with the whimsical world of OTTOPIA!'

OTTOPIA is open daily from now to Thursday 29 August (10am – 5pm) and tickets are £7 per person (under-5s enter for free).

