Nu' Pen Festival Set For January 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Unlock access to every one of the hundreds of articles published daily on BroadwayWorld by logging in with one click.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



Neri & Holmes, in collaboration with the Union Theatre, has announced the inaugural Nu' Pen Festival, a vibrant celebration of new writing and emerging talent. Set to take place from Monday, January 6th to Saturday, January 11th, 2025, this festival will showcase the freshest voices in theatre, offering a unique platform for writers to present their work in the heart of Southwark.

The Nu' Pen Festival is dedicated to giving new writers the opportunity to bring their one-act plays to life on a professional stage—expenses-free. Six selected plays will have the chance to be performed at the renowned Union Theatre, a space known for nurturing innovative and boundary-pushing work. In addition to full-length one-act plays, the festival will also host a Scratch Night, where writers with early-stage ideas or concepts can experiment and receive feedback from a live audience.

The Union Theatre has long been celebrated as a home for new work, and the festival's organisers, Michael Neri and Liam Holmes, are no strangers to its impact. Both writers premiered their respective plays, Wet Feet and Mr. Jones, at the Union Theatre, earning sensational reviews, Off West End nominations and future tours and Off West End residencies.

Speaking on their motivations for creating the Nu' Pen Festival, Neri and Holmes said: “We are thrilled to be working with the Union Theatre to provide new writers a platform which allows them to focus on the important creative aspects of their show. The Union has provided us with springboard opportunities for our productions, which have continued to grow and develop. We're so pleased to offer our knowledge and experience to others who simply want to get their work seen.”

Festival Details and How to Apply

Applications for the Nu' Pen Festival are now open, with the deadline set for Monday, October 7th, 2024. Writers interested in submitting their one-act plays or ideas for Scratch Night are encouraged to send their scripts or concepts to hello@neriandholmes.co.uk.

This is a unique opportunity for playwrights at all stages of their careers to showcase their work in a professional setting, connect with audiences, and receive valuable feedback in one of London's most exciting theatre spaces.

Comments