Nottingham's The Squire Performing Arts Centre Reveals Autumn Season

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



This September, The Squire Performing Arts Centre has announced its programme of live arts. Learn more about the programming here!

Anita Bush, the Squire PAC's Theatre Manager, said: "We're really looking forward to our Autumn season, as we have such a variety of performances and events. Once again, Folk features heavily in our season, and we're proud of the fact that we are building on our profile for being the go-to venue for folk music in Nottingham. But for those who are looking for some innovative new comedy, immersive performances and amazing talks from some of the UKs' most intrepid explorers, we also have lots for you, too!"

The season opens with the Robin Hood International Improv Festival, bringing the world's finest improvised comedy to Nottingham. Five days of hilarious, unpredictable shows from some of the most exciting performers around. The festival will showcase the world's best improv to the city and will show off the city's best improv to the world. Four days, over 100 performers and a chance to try it out and perform yourself! Individual shows include- Shamilton (Hip Hop improv) and Sherwood, (Improv in tights). The Robin Hood International Improv Festival- 4th -8th September.

Heading towards the end of September we welcome Folk-Rock/Americana singer Abi Moore to the stage. Nottingham-born, Abi is back after a decade break, with her fourth studio album 'No More Chasing' featured on BBC Music's Introducing radio shows across the UK.

Abi Moore & Friends 'No More Chasing' Tour Finale- Friday 20th September.

One of the most famous mountains in the world, K2 strikes fear into the most experienced of climbers. In October, we welcome Britain's most successful Himalayan climber, Kenton Cool to Nottingham. In his new show, Kenton takes audiences on a roller-coaster history of one of the world's most notorious mountains; from tragic early attempts, to the highly controversial Italian first ascent, through to present day commercialisation and his own nail-biting ascent in 2021.

With Kenton's trademark humour and knowledge, this is definitely one not to missed. Kenton Cool - K2: The Savage Mountain- Friday 11th October.

Throughout the rest of October, we bring even more Folk joy to the Squire PAC.

Salt House have been a mainstay on the folk scene for over a decade. The band's reputation as thoughtful and innovative interpreters of both old ballads and contemporary songs has been solidified with acclaimed album releases and extensive touring. Described as a "gentle, lulling delight" by The Guardian, Salt House blend heartfelt vocal and instrumental interplay, offering listeners a moment of reflection and connection. Salt House- Friday 18th October.

We then welcome The Brothers Gillespie, Brothers James and Sam Gillespie found their sound growing up in the fells and valleys of Northumberland, with their songs often describing relationships with wild places and the experience of finding oneself in a world alive with soul. This spirit is channelled into their live performances which have a rare and intimate energy, both ethereal and earthy, romantic and radical. The Brothers Gillespie- Sunday 20th October.

Welcoming them back after their hilarious show at the International Improv Festival. In November we'll be brightening those darker evenings with the highly acclaimed Rhymes Against Humanity, the Midlands' hilarious, highly acclaimed improvised musical. From the opening number to the very last note of the finale, everything is created on the spot. This is improvised comedy at its most thrilling - anything can happen. With four years of sell-out shows at Leicester Comedy Festival and a nomination for "Best Improv Show", this homegrown show continues to dazzle East Midlands audiences.

Rhymes Against Humanity- Saturday 9th November.

For all of those Beatle's fans out there, enjoy the UK's leading live music tribute to George Harrison, performing his best-loved hits from The Beatles, his solo career, and The Traveling Wilburys.

Featuring well-loved songs such as My Sweet Lord, Here Comes The Sun and What Is Life, this show is an authentic recreation of George's remarkable work. A tribute like no other.

The George Harrison Project - Sunday 10th November.

Following the success of Crime Viral's sell out UK serial killer tour, - research psychologist and psychopathy expert Cheish Merryweather will be bringing to the stage for the very first time - Murder:Staged. Did you know that 90% of people believe they can get away with murder - are you one of them? There will be a live psychopath test on the night to find out! Murder: Staged-

Friday 15th November.

Later in November, embarking on his first-ever UK tour, we are welcoming to the stage one of the most exciting new stand-up comedians in the UK, Red Richardson, will be delighting audiences with an hour of comedy covering a wide range of topics, such as Saudi Arabia, Drugs, Mullets, Dictators, and the benefits of drinking alone... Red Richardson: Bugatti Live-Thursday 21st November.

(Not suitable for children-18+).

We have one more musical treat for our audiences before the end of the year.

Granny's Attic - Cohen Braithwaite-Kilcoyne (melodeon, anglo concertina, vocals), George Sansome (guitar, vocals) and Lewis Wood (violin, vocals) have honed their skills touring the UK and Europe since 2009. They are much loved by audiences up and down the country. The trio have been heralded for their lively performances and skilled delivery of traditional material, playing with verve, energy and their own inimitable style. Granny's Attic - Friday 29th November.

To kick start Christmas festivities, what better way, than the immersive theatrical experience of

It's a Wonderful Life (Live). Starring you as the live studio audience, a small cast with a selection of wigs and props will take you behind the scenes of this festive classic.

Expect a tickling of the funny bones and a tugging of the heartstrings in this new Christmas production. It's a Wonderful Life (Live)- Sunday 1st December.

Carrying on with all things Christmas, we welcome back once again Far Out Theatre and their adult panto- Treasure Island. Join us for a raucous and risqué night of entertainment- In this naughty twist on the classic tale, follow the misadventures of Jim Hawkins, who sets out on a quest for treasure like no other. You can expect a rollicking good time filled with laughter, a sex cult, lots of innuendos and unforgettable antics! Strictly for adults only. Treasure Island: An Adult Panto- Sunday 7th December.

To find out more about The Squire Performing Arts Centre and its entire programme of work, please visit www.squirepac.co.uk

Comments