Norfolk & Norwich Festival Announces Dates For 2021

Daniel Brine Artistic Director and Chief Executive of Norfolk & Norwich Festival has confirmed that the 2021 Festival will take place between 14 - 30 May. Following its cancellation in 2020, and the continuing worldwide pandemic, the 2021 edition of the arts festival will be a one-off adaptation, with programme and presentation designed especially for Covid-times.

Daniel Brine said: "We, like the whole arts sector, have been navigating the complications thrown upon us by Coronavirus and so I'm really overjoyed to be able to announce that we will be staging a Festival in 2021."

The Festival, which will mark its 249th year in 2021 usually attracts audiences of around 80,000 for its international programme of music, performance, visual arts and literature in venues and outdoor spaces across Norwich and Norfolk.

Mr Brine explained: "As a Festival, we have no fixed venue, and have been able to be fleet-of-foot, reactive, opportunistic. We have the ability to adapt to a degree, so we have been working to create an exciting, adapted and safe programme for the 17 days next May.

During the pandemic we have been reminded of the value that art has in our lives. People have been listening to music, watching box sets, reading, and streaming theatre to bring moments of respite and connection. We have been doing our bit over the summer, providing support and relief for some of those worse affected through creative projects across the region. But we are all missing the magic, the shared experiences that live art and performance bring us. It's important that the people of Norfolk and Norwich can have a Festival to look forward to next year and we're working on something that as many as possible can enjoy.

But it isn't just about audiences. Delivering a Festival will provide a tremendous boost for the local economy and bring vital employment opportunities for artists, freelance crew and arts workers, all of whom have been heavily affected over the last 8 months."

The full programme for 2021's Norfolk & Norwich Festival will be announced in March 2021.

