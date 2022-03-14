Nominations Revealed For The 2021/2022 Season Pantomime Awards

The UK Pantomime Association has announced the nominations for The Pantomime Awards in association with Butlin's.

During the 2021/2022 season, 46 judges saw 207 pantomimes across England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland travelling from Aberdeen to Aylesbury, Belfast to Bognor and Cardiff to Canterbury.

The Awards Ceremony will take place on Tuesday 19th April 2022 at the Trafalgar Theatre in London's West End hosted by Christopher Biggins and marks the inaugural awards from the UK Pantomime Association, which gained charity status in February.

Future plans for the charity include 'In Conversation' events with leading pantomime practitioners and the establishment of an annual 'Panto-Con' (Pantomime Convention) comprising workshops, masterclasses, exhibits and demonstrations. The UK Pantomime Association will also seek to expand its website as a hub for those interested and involved in pantomime.

The full list of nominations for the 2021/2022 Pantomime Awards in association with Butlin's are:

Best Ugly Sisters

· Beth Bradley and Paul Toulson - Cinderella, South Hill Park, Bracknell (In-House)

· Duncan Burt and Nic Gibney - Cinderella, Theatre Royal Bath (UK Productions)

· Harry Howle and Chris Aukett - Cinderella, New Theatre Royal, Portsmouth (Jordan Productions)

· Jimmy Chisholm and Mark Cox - Cinderella, Beacon Arts Centre, Greenock (Imagine Theatre)

· Robin Simpson and Paul Hawkyard - Cinderella, York Theatre Royal (Evolution Productions)

Best Dame sponsored by Trafalgar Entertainment

· Andrew Pollard - The Queen of Hearts, Greenwich Theatre (In-House)

· John Elkington - Beauty and the Beast, Nottingham Playhouse (In-House)

· May McFettridge - Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Grand Opera House, Belfast (Crossroads Pantomimes)

· Morgan Brind - Sleeping Beauty, Derby Arena (Little Wolf Entertainment)

· Quinn Patrick - Beauty and the Beast, Floral Pavilion, New Brighton (UK Productions)

Best Script

· Alan McHugh, Allan Stewart and Grant Stott - Sleeping Beauty, King's Theatre, Edinburgh (Crossroads Pantomimes)

· Ben Richards - Robin Hood, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield (The Big Tiny)

· Lyndsay Maples - Jack and the Beanstalk, The Courtyard, Hereford (In-House)

· Paul Hendy - Jack and the Beanstalk, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions)

· Vikki Stone - Aladdin, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre (In-House)

Best Comic sponsored by Box Office Radio

· Johnny Mac - Cinderella, King's Theatre, Glasgow (Crossroads Pantomimes)

· Josh Benson - Jack and the Beanstalk, Victoria Theatre, Halifax (Imagine Theatre)

· Sean O'Neill - Sleeping Beauty, Millennium Forum, Derry~Londonderry (In-House)

· Tam Ryan - Cinderella, Wolverhampton Grand Theatre (Imagine Theatre)

· Tweedy - Jack and the Beanstalk, Everyman Theatre, Cheltenham (In-House)

Best Lighting sponsored by Production Light and Sound

· Ben Cracknell - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Newcastle Theatre Royal (Crossroads Pantomimes)

· Kathryn Monkton - Mother Goose, Octagon Theatre, Yeovil (Evolution Productions)

· Matt Cross - Beauty and the Beast, Kings Lynn Corn Exchange (Jordan Productions)

· Rory Beaton - Aladdin, New Theatre, Cardiff (Crossroads Pantomimes)

· Zoe Spurr - Beauty and the Beast, Nottingham Playhouse (In-House)

Best Sound Design

· Alex Linney - Jack and the Beanstalk, Gaiety Theatre, Isle of Man (Shone Productions Ltd)

· Garry Boyle - Cinderella, Eden Court, Inverness (Imagine Theatre)

· Ian Davies - Robin Hood, Everyman Theatre, Liverpool (In-House)

· James Cook - Jack and the Beanstalk, New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (In-House)

· Tony Gayle - Dick Whittington, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (In-House)

Best Set Design

· Celia Perkins - Aladdin, Oldham Coliseum Theatre (In-House)

· Cleo Pettitt - Dick Whittington and his Cat, Watford Palace Theatre (In-House)

· Dinah England - Robin Hood, Everyman Theatre, Liverpool (In-House)

· Helga Wood, Michelle Marden and Stuart Relph - Jack and the Beanstalk, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions)

· Morgan Brind - Sleeping Beauty, Derby Arena (Little Wolf Entertainment)

Best Costume Design

· Celia Perkins - Aladdin, Oldham Coliseum Theatre (In-House)

· Dawn Allsopp - Beauty and the Beast, City Varieties Music Hall, Leeds (In-House)

· Helga Wood and Michael J Batchelor - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (Evolution Productions)

· Kim McDermottroe - Beauty and the Beast, The Georgian Theatre Royal, Richmond, N.Yorkshire (In-House)

· Mark Walters - Beauty and the Beast, Belgrade Theatre, Coventry (Imagine Theatre)

Best Villain sponsored by Breckman & Company

· Anthony Spargo - The Queen of Hearts, Greenwich Theatre (In-House)

· Darren Clewlow-Smith - The Pantomime Adventures of Peter Pan, Bridlington Spa (Paul Holman Associates)

· Lesley Joseph - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Bristol Hippodrome (Crossroads Pantomimes)

· Rolan Bell - Aladdin, Cambridge Arts Theatre (In-House)

· Sophie Ladds - Beauty and the Beast, Towngate Theatre, Basildon (Towngate Theatre and Simon Fielding Ltd)

Best Choreography

· Hayley Jane Simmons - Aladdin, New Theatre, Peterborough (RED Entertainment)

· Jonny Bowles - Goldilocks and the Three Bears, Grand Opera House, Belfast (Crossroads Pantomimes)

· Kerry Blaskett Weatherall - Cinderella, The Sands Centre, Carlisle (Enchanted Entertainment)

· Lorna Thomas - Jack and the Beanstalk, Hazlitt Theatre, Maidstone (Parkwood Theatres)

· Richard Roe - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Swansea Grand Theatre (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Carmen Silvera Award for Best Mythical Being

· Alexandra Burke - Aladdin, Opera House, Manchester (Crossroads Pantomimes)

· Bonnie Langford - Sleeping Beauty, Churchill Theatre, Bromley (Crossroads Pantomimes)

· Deborah Tracey - Dick Whittington, Royal & Derngate, Northampton (Evolution Productions)

· Joanne Clifton - Jack and the Beanstalk, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions)

· Rachel Flynn - Aladdin, SEC Armadillo, Glasgow (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Best Ensemble sponsored by Stagecoach

· Abigail Healey, Josh Fowler, Elllie Whitford, Mollie Scholes, James Wakeling and Molly Stephenson - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, King George's Hall, Blackburn (Shone Productions Ltd)

· Georgia Bailey, Ayron Campbell, Adam Robertson, Liam Brailsford, Amelia Roberts, Tyler Stubbs, Elle Taylor and Etalia Turnbull - Beauty and the Beast, His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen (Crossroads Pantomimes)

· James Dunnell-Smith, Jamal Franklin, Juliana Lisk, Joshua George Smith and John Woodburn - Sleeping Beauty and the Beast, Battersea Arts Centre (Sleeping Trees)

· Samuel Ashall, Darcie Louise Auld, Skye Bagley, Charley Hart, Oliver Imeson, Shannon Lockey and Jessamie Waldon-Day - Dick Whittington, Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guildford (In-House)

· Simon Fish, Ben Sell, Amelia Brown, Ellie-Grace Cousins and Imogen Sharp - The Further Adventures of Peter Pan, Malvern Theatres (UK Productions)

Best Direction

· Ben Richards - Robin Hood, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield (The Big Tiny)

· Joyce Branagh - Cinderella, Harrogate Theatre (In-House)

· Darren O'Sullivan - Jack and the Beanstalk, Guildhall Arts Centre, Grantham (Polka Dot Pantomimes)

· Paul Hendy - Jack and the Beanstalk, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions)

· Simon Greiff - The Further Adventures of Peter Pan, Malvern Theatres (UK Productions)

Best Principal Girl

· Danielle Jam - Beauty and the Beast, His Majesty's Theatre, Aberdeen (Crossroads Pantomimes)

· Ellie Bovingdon - Sleeping Beauty, Maltings, Ely (KD Theatre Productions)

· Kira MacCarter - Mother Goose, Octagon Theatre, Yeovil (Evolution Productions)

· Naomi Alade - Robin Hood, Oxford Playhouse (In-House)

· Oonagh Cox - Cinderella, Richmond Theatre (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Best Musical Direction

· Anthony England - Cinderella, Mayflower Theatre, Southampton (Crossroads Pantomimes)

· Jamie Noar - Robin Hood, Everyman Theatre, Liverpool (In-House)

· Mark Dickman - Jack and the Beanstalk, Hackney Empire (In-House)

· Rebekah Hughes - Jack and the Beanstalk, New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich (In-House)

· Steve Markwick - The Queen of Hearts, Greenwich Theatre (In-House)

Best Supporting Artist

· Cameron Blakely - Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Assembly Hall Theatre, Tunbridge Wells (Evolution Productions)

· Kate Donnachie - Aladdin, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre (In-House)

· Nigel Clarke - Cinderella, The Hawth, Crawley (Evolution Productions)

· Vicky Edwards - Jack and the Beanstalk, Regis Centre, Bognor Regis (Spillers Pantomimes)

· Wink Taylor - Snow White, Stafford Gatehouse Theatre (RED Entertainment)

Babara Windsor Award for Best Principal Boy

· Dominic Sibanda - Sleeping Beauty, Lyceum Theatre, Sheffield (Evolution Productions)

· Eloise Lord - Sleeping Beauty, Hoxton Hall, London (Imagine Theatre)

· Gary: Tank Commander - Aladdin, SEC Armadillo, Glasgow (Crossroads Pantomimes)

· Katherine Glover - Dick Whittington and his Cat, Palace Theatre, Newark (Jordan Productions)

· Shorelle Hepkin - Aladdin, Oldham Coliseum Theatre (In-House)

Best Pantomime (Under 500 seats) sponsored by Butlin's

· Cinderella, South Hill Park, Bracknell (In-House)

· Jack and the Beanstalk, The Courtyard, Hereford (In-House)

· Rapunzel, The Theatre Chipping Norton (In-House)

· Robin Hood, Lawrence Batley Theatre, Huddersfield (The Big Tiny)

· Robin Hood, Everyman Theatre, Liverpool (In-House)

Best Pantomime (500-900 seats) sponsored by Butlin's

· Aladdin, Lyric Hammersmith Theatre (In-House)

· Beauty and the Beast, Kings Lynn Corn Exchange (Jordan Productions)

· Cinderella, Theatre Royal Bath (UK Productions)

· Cinderella, Eden Court, Inverness (Imagine Theatre)

· Cinderella, York Theatre Royal (Evolution Productions)

Best Pantomime (Over 900 seats) sponsored by Butlin's

· Beauty and the Beast, The Hexagon, Reading (Imagine Theatre)

· Dick Whittington and his Cat, Norwich Theatre Royal (In-House)

· Jack and the Beanstalk, Marlowe Theatre, Canterbury (Evolution Productions)

· Sleeping Beauty, Millennium Forum, Derry~Londonderry (In-House)

· Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs, Newcastle Theatre Royal (Crossroads Pantomimes)

Best Pantomime (Digital) sponsored by Dr Andy Video Design

· Aladdin, RCT Theatres

· Beauty and the Beast, Nottingham Playhouse

· Cinderella, Corn Exchange Newbury

· Cinderella, Panto Online

Jack and the Beanstalk, New Wolsey Theatre, Ipswich