New Shows on Sale at Wolverhampton Grand Theatre This Week

Wolverhampton Grand Theatre today announces a brand-new season of shows on sale on Friday 24 June, with priority booking for Friends of the Grand and members from Wednesday 22 June at 8am online.

The new shows are:

Founded in 1947 and currently celebrating their 75th anniversary, the critically acclaimed Varna International Ballet comes to the UK for the very first time. Renowned for its award-winning soloists and magnificent corps de ballet, the company has been delighting audiences for decades at home and abroad with its performances of the highest quality. They debut in Wovlerhampton with THE NUTCRACKER on 5 February 2023.

BOOTLEG BEATLES on Sunday 1 October has it all -the iconic mop tops and the Chelsea boots, the Sgt Pepper tunics and the Chesterfield suits. Each tiny vocal inflection and each witty Beatle quip, all meticulously studied on this Magical Mystery trip. From Love Me Do to Let It Be, from the Cavern to the Apple rooftop, from black and white to psychedelic technicolour, the world's Premier Beatle band returns to take you on a whistle-stop journey through the most vibrant revolutionary and divisive decade of all - the Swinging Sixties.

IN THE NAME OF LOVE - THE Diana Ross STORY is the world's premier show in celebration of Diana Ross and The Supremes. Theatre audiences prepare to be taken on a spellbinding journey visiting one of the greatest musical stories ever told through the iconic music on Tuesday 7 February.

SPIRIT OF THE DANCE on Wednesday 8 February delivers foot-stomping entertainment spectacular with dynamic lighting, dazzling costumes and stunning choreography. With thunderous applause, standing ovations and sold out crowds at every performance "Spirit of the Dance" is one of the greatest dance shows ever. Powerful, show stopping Irish Dance combines with the passionate Latino rhythms of Tango, Flamenco and Red-Hot Salsa to produce a thrilling, heart-pounding production. The world champion dancers of the Irish International Dance Company sound like a runaway express train and their frenzied skill and military precision sends shivers down your spine. Not one Irish dance shoe steps out of line as the thunderous feet perform as one, with an excitement that leaves audiences screaming for more.

THE SENSATIONAL 60s EXPERIENCE is back on Sunday 14 May with a brand-new production for 2023. The festival of nostalgia with the definite feelgood factor will transport you back to that magical decade that was the 1960's. The 2023 line up features Dozy Beaky Mick & Tich, The Trems (former members of The Tremeloes), Mike d'Abo, The Fortunes, The Swinging Blue Jeans and Vanity Fare.

Luther Vandross - THE LEGEND LIVES ON is the world's premier show in celebration of 'The Velvet Voice' experience all the hits from his amazing career, culminating over 40 million album sales and eight Grammy awards including many of the greatest dance anthems and love songs ever written, fronted by international Luther Vandross tribute Harry Cambridge and his 10-piece band on Wednesday 31 May

RUSH - A JOYOUS JAMAICAN JOURNEY returns on Thursday 22 June 2023 following a sell-out run in 2021. Rush Theatre Company tell the story of Reggae music and the Windrush Generation and hear how their music took the world by storm. Narrated by comedian John Simmit and featuring ska, rock steady, calypso, gospel, lovers rock, dancehall and Reggae played live by the JA Reggae Band. Get ready to dance to the music of Desmond Dekker, Jimmy Cliff, Bob Marley, Lord Kitchener, Millie Small and many more.

Tickets go on sale to Friends of the Grand and members on Wednesday 22 June at 8am online and are on sale to the public on Friday 24 June at 8am online.