New Shows Set For Early 2025 at Scarborough's Stephen Joseph Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



New visiting shows for early 2025 at Scarborough’s Stephen Joseph Theatre have been announced. Learn more about the full lineup below!

Sherlock Holmes: The Last Act (15 February)

Drawn from two years of Sussex retirement for the funeral of his friend Dr Watson, Holmes returns to Baker Street to resolve the ‘last act’ of his epic career. A theatrical evening unfolds, with 14 characters all played by Nigel Miles-Thomas in a tour de force performance written by Conan Doyle expert David Stuart Davies.

Oasiz (22 February)

Oasiz are one of the UK’s most authentic Oasis tribute bands. In 2023 a clip of Oasiz frontman Steve performing went viral, racking up over 10 million views with fans convinced the clip was Liam Gallagher himself. The story was covered in the national press including an appearance on national TV. This unique in-the-round performance involves flexible staging set-ups to ensure every seat in the house has a brilliant view of the band.

O’Hooley & Tidow + Lady Maisery (28 February)

Two of the English folk scene’s best, power trio Lady Maisery and songwriters/singers O’Hooley & Tidow, join forces with songs of celebration, solidarity, peace, unity, a healthy dose of rage and heaps of love. Combining the vocal and multi-instrumental talents of Rowan Rheingans, Hazel Askew and Hannah James, Lady Maisery has enraptured audiences throughout the UK and Europe. Yorkshire duo Belinda O’Hooley and Heidi Tidow penned the theme to Sally Wainwright’s hit BBC1/HBO drama Gentleman Jack. Lady Maisery and O’Hooley & Tidow will each perform individual sets before joining their inimitable voices in song.

Velma Celli: God Save the Queens (13 March)

Award-winning international cabaret superstar Velma Celli in an evening of music, comedy and fabulous entertainment in a tribute to the best UK music icons: Adele, Amy Winehouse, Annie Lennox, Florence Welch, Leona Lewis, The Spice Girls and more. Known as ‘the UK’s queen of live vocal drag’, Velma has charmed audiences across the globe for the past 13 years. Velma is the alter ego of West End star Ian Stroughair who’s appeared in hit musicals Cats, Fame, Chicago and Rent.

The Detective Dog (11 April)

Tiny & Tall Productions brings Julia Donaldson and Sara Ogilvie's well-loved story to the stage for Deaf and hearing family audiences. Whether it’s finding a lost shoe or discovering who did a poo on the new gravel path, Nell’s ever-sniffing nose is always hard at work. So when the books at school disappear one morning, Nell is ready to sniff out the culprit! With British Sign Language, creative captions and spoken English, this engaging production celebrates books and the magic of reading in an inclusive and accessible performance. Expect captivating puppetry, surprising smells and toe-tapping music.

Dracula (1 to 3 May)

1897, and mankind is on the cusp of vast technological change, scientific mastery and media innovation. But a shadow looms over England, and a small group of young men and women, led by Professor Van Helsing, are plunged into an epic struggle for survival. Adapted by Nick Lane, this brilliant treatment of Bram Stoker’s adventure blends Victorian Gothic with the contemporary, showcasing Blackeyed Theatre’s trademark style and featuring a haunting soundscape, powerful performances and innovative design for an exhilarating theatrical experience.

The shows join the already on sale Do I Love You? (9 and 10 May): John Godber’s ode to Northern Soul makes a welcome return to the SJT stage after playing there earlier this year to packed houses and long waiting lists.

Tickets for the new visiting shows go on general sale from 10am on Wednesday 4 September. Tickets are available from the box office on 01723 370541 and online at www.sjt.uk.com

Comments