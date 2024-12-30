New Play WITH YOU To Have Two London Engagements In 2025

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



After a successful preview held at The Calder Bookshop & Theatre in October, Yuvraj Bhatia's dystopian one-act play, With You, returns Off-West-End in 2 major London fringe-venues in early 2025.

The first, a 2-day run at the historic Drayton Arms Theatre in South Kensington, on the 2nd and 3rd of February (Premiere). The second, a 5-day run at the award-winning Bread & Roses Theatre in Battersea, from the 22nd to the 26th of April. (Press night: 24th April).

Co-written with Irina Ivanova, 'With You' is an expressionist, character-driven theatre piece, that follows "two lost souls in a post-disaster world, finding solace in the unspoken and unseen".

Set in a single room, the show is also directed by Yuvraj. Through themes of identity, belonging, and our place in the world; the show attempts to immerse the audience in the evolution of a relationship that forms between these "lost souls", and takes them on a journey through its ebbs and flows. With its minimalist staging, expansive-yet-nostalgic

atmosphere, introspective characters, and a clever use of Daft-Punk's evocative songs, the show is the second by their company - Reverie, which they founded when they were students of The Liverpool Institute of Performing Arts (LIPA). Their first show, cryptically titled 1:33 a.m. was a one- off, performed at The Unity Theatre, Liverpool. With 'With You', they continue the development of their stylistically rich, abstract brand of character-driven theatre shows.

"We all know that at its heart, theatre is about one simple thing. People" says Yuvraj. "The stories that have had the biggest impact on us as Artists are the ones that have been the most human at their core. Fortunately for me, collaborating with my friend Irina allows me the space and boldness to explore these themes that we connect so personally to, and turn them into something special".

Irina mirrored these comments, saying "We've always strived to explore what makes us human, what lies beneath the surface and makes us who we are. Yuvraj is one of my dear friends, and having him as my artistic collaborator adds trust to our process. Together we search for things that excite us, and strive to turn them into something beautiful to offer to audiences."

Tickets:

2nd and 3rd February: http://www.thedraytonarmstheatre.co.uk/with-you

22nd to 26th April: https://app.lineupnow.com/event/with-you

