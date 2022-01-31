New 2022 Tour Dates Announced For Russell Kane and Rich Hall

Russell Kane's bringing to town his gut-punch funny, searing, award-winning take on the two years we've just gone through. Hailed as the The Guardian's Number 1 comedy performance to come out of 2020 - this high-octane show brings nuclear-energy belly laughs and pant-wetting observations which prove laughter really is the best medicine* (*actually, it's probably hospital medicine).

Russell Kane has two chart-topping, award-bagging podcasts: Man Baggage and BBC Radio 4's Evil Genius. He is a regular on Channel 4, BBC, and ITV: all the usual shows you see funny people on. He's also a writer, actor, and presenter. He drinks lots of coffee and is 'like that in real life'.

He was the first ever comedian to bag the two most prestigious comedy awards on earth in the same year, for the same show: The Dave's Edinburgh Comedy Awards (formerly The Perrier), and The Melbourne International Comedy Festival Award, (formerly known as the Barry Award). He's also a raving bighead that likes listing his achievements.

As a multi-award winning comedian, presenter, actor, social media star, author and scriptwriter, Russell has many strings to his bow. Most recently he is known for his two hit shows BBC Radio 4 show Evil Genius and his podcast Man Baggage.

No stranger to the TV screen, Russell has been making regular appearances on Channel 4's Steph's Packed Lunch over the past year. He is also known for BBC3's Stupid Man, Smart Phone, Dave's Comedians Giving Lectures, ITV2's Love Island: Aftersun, ITV2's The Stand Up Sketch Show, BBC2's Live At The Apollo, BBC1's Michael McIntyre's Big Show and The Royal Variety Performance (ITV).

Other notable television appearances include: The Celebrity Apprentice for Comic Relief 2019 (BBC1), Comic Relief /Sport Relief (BBC1), Children In Need (BBC1), Rage Room (All4), Unzipped (BBC3), Celebrity Juice (ITV2), and I'm A Celebrity...Get Me Out Of Here! Now! (ITV2).

Russell is well known for his viral Facebook Kaneing videos. For the past few years, Russell's regular topical rant videos have grown from strength-to-strength, garnering hundreds of thousands of views and constant media attention.

Russell has published two books: Son Of A Silverback in 2019 (Bantam Press) and The Humorist in 2012 (Simon and Schuster).

The inimitable Rich Hall returns to the stage in 2022 with his critically acclaimed 'Rich Hall's Hoedown Deluxe'.

Rich Hall's comedy-music locomotive keeps on rollin' with new and rescheduled dates for Rich Hall's Hoedown Deluxe announced for 2022.

Ever-evolving and ever-changing, Rich Hall's blend of keen acerbic stand-up combined with spit and sawdust alt-country lyricism is a "win-win" (Guardian), as sold out crowds across the UK have attested. Since the shows original inception in 2013, fans keep returning as it goes where other comedians wouldn't dare: Barrow-in-Furness for example.

Rich's acclaimed BBC4 documentaries (most recently Rich Hall's Red Menace) and his Radio 4 series Election Breakdown have established a whole new legion of followers. He's also a stalwart of QI and Have I Got News For You.

But seeing the Hoedown is a whole different experience. Gut-busting, rib-tickling, toe-tapping, and shit-kicking, Rich Hall's Hoedown Deluxe covers the full anatomical spectrum.