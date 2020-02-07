Nation's Favourite Bear Sooty Brings Family Fun To Parr Hall

Izzy, wizzy, let's get busy, because the nation's favourite TV bear Sooty is heading to town for a special half-term treat!

The popular children's character is swinging into town this February and is bringing along his best friends Sweep and Soo for an afternoon of laugh-out-loud magic!

Direct from their hit ITV series, the cute trio, along with TV's Richard Cadell, is set to amaze the audience with impossible tricks and side-splitting jokes.

Be astounded at Sooty's flying car, Soo's singing unicorn and Sweep's levitating sausage; special guests will be circus star Michael Jordan and the ultraviolet specialties of Fantasie de la Nuit.

Promising guaranteed giggles for all the family, this show is the ultimate half-term treat - and there's even the opportunity to meet Richard and Sooty after the show!

Tickets are on sale now; visit parrhall.culturewarrington.org or call 01925 442345.




