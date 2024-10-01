NINE SIXTEENTHS Gets London World Premiere at Pleasance Theatre

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



At the 2004 Superbowl, Justin Timberlake exposed Janet Jackson's breast and nipple to a huge live TV audience for nine sixteenths of a second. This brief moment derailed Jackson's career for many years, while Timberlake's thrived.

Nine Sixteenths unpacks the rise, fall and rise again of Jackson, and what this has to say about how black women are treated by the media. Created by artist and theatre-maker Paula Varjack, the show explores coming of age in the 1990s and how hugely influential Jackson was, especially for young black women. It's fast, fun and hugely entertaining - the venue and audience are transported to a world of stadium concerts and TV studios. It will amply demonstrate how Jackson helped shape our contemporary cultural landscape, paving the way for artists such like Britney Spears, Beyoncé, and Rhianna.

The World Premiere is at London's Pleasance Theatre, Carpenters Mews, North Road, London N7 9EF from 6-16 November. There will be further London dates and a UK tour in 2025.

Paula said 'Janet Jackson was a tremendous icon to me at a time when I had relatively few black female artists to look to. She was a game changer in so many ways - and did it on her terms. After her 'wardrobe malfunction' the music industry let her down, in ways so effective that many thought her career faded away. Yet she kept working, making music and films and now, finally, the injustice of what happened is being recognised. In the end, it's the art that matters. As an iconic role model for many black women, and an outspoken ally for the lgbtqI+ community she made great art. The show also looks at why role models matter and the lack of older female role models of colour and the role that (largely) white male media executives play in deciding who thrives in mainstream pop culture'.

'Who was invested in the backlash, and became obsessed with blocking her success? Who joked over her humiliation? How have all those involved profited since?'

Nine Sixteenths features a cast of four black 40+ women. Joining Varjack are Pauline Mayers (also Movement Director); acclaimed Copenhagen based choreographer Julienne Doko; RSC, National Theatre and BBC actor, writer and filmmaker Endy McKay and poet/theatremaker Livia Kojo Alour. Sound design is by Alicia Jane Turner who has been commissioned by the London Philharmonia Orchestra, the London Sinfonietta, Spitalfields Music and National Sawdust (New York) amongst others.

Janet Jackson has announced UK arena shows in October 2024. This year marks the 20th anniversary of the Superbowl incident. Like 2004, 2024 will see a US Presidential election set against a backdrop of Middle Eastern strife.

'Endurance is my heritage, as a woman, and especially a black woman. I'm convinced that we black women possess a special, indestructible strength that allows us to not only get down but to get up, to get through and to get over'

Janet Jackson receiving the Soul Train award for Outstanding Career Achievement, March 2004

Paula Varjack is an artist working in video, performance & participation. She is drawn to big social questions, using pop culture as a way of framing and making them more accessible (and fun!). Her work has become increasingly collaborative, the theatrical film TheBabyQuestion was devised with Luca Rutherford and Cat James and directed by Chuck Blue Lowry. As Varjack-Lowry (with Chuck Blue Lowry) she created iMelania using Melania Trump as an avatar of an acceptably foreign woman. Show Me The Money stimulated dialogue and debate about finance in the arts, The Cult of K*NZO, looked at our fascination with luxury brands. She is a frequent contributor to the work of other artists including This Egg, Krishna Istha, Proteus Theatre and TomYumSim. Born in Washington DC to a Ghanaian mother and a British father, out of many places she has lived she now considers east London 'home'.

Due to the themes of the show the company are especially keen to encourage people of colour to attend and are therefore offering a discount to those that identify as black/global majority and/or POC.

Nine Sixteenths (of a second) was inspired by Janet Jackson, and created by Paula Varjack. It's a fast, fun, multimedia examination of iconic black female role models featuring the rise, fall and rise again of Janet Jackson that runs 75 mins.

Comments