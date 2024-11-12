NINE LESSONS AND CAROLS FOR CURIOUS PEOPLE Returns to Kings Place

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



The Cosmic Shambles Network has announced the return of Nine Lessons and Carols for Curious People, Robin Ince’s iconic seasonal extravaganza. Robin hosts three nights and a matinee of his pioneering mash up of science and culture where the entire breadth of human creativity and curiosity will be on display from astronomy to art, poetry to palaeontology, music to maths and everything else in between.

It’s been 17 years since its inception and Nine Lessons and Carols for Curious People is still here to brighten the dark days of winter with a joyous celebration of all things curious and creative. This year is no exception with Robin’s guests including Josie Long, Tanita Tikaram, Helen Czerski, Matt Parker, Lucie Green, Kate Stables, Mark Miodwonik, Chris Jackson, Hannah Platt, Charlie George, Claire Malone, Daudi Matsiko and many more still to be announced (and a few secret surprises of course!).

The Cosmic Shambles Network continue to open up the show to a whole new generation by presenting a special matinee performance curated specially for families.

The Network will also continue its support of various charities and as always there will be collections for foodbanks. The charities supported this year are Hope Not Hate and Two Wheels for Life.

For anyone wishing to know more about the evolution of Robin’s shows, The Cosmic Shambles Network have produced a fascinating new feature length documentary charting the evolution of the pioneering and legendary science variety nights created by Robin. Curious People: An Incomplete History of Nine Lessons and Compendium is directed by Trent Burton and features exclusive interviews and never before seen archive and behind the scenes footage with Robin Ince, Natalie Haynes, Josie Long, Brian Cox, Chris Jackson, Chris Hadfield, Clara Nellist, Joanna Neary, Grace Petrie, Jen Gupta, Stewart Lee, Bobby Seagull and many many more.





