Musical Based on Tom Fletcher's THE CREAKERS Comes to Southbank Centre This December

International singer-songwriter, and author, Tom Fletcher, whose writing credits include the Christmasaurus series, The Danger Gang and Space Band (published by Puffin), will bring his smash hit, bestselling book The Creakers to the stage in a brand-new musical for all the family.

Tom Fletcher’s The Creakers, A Magical Musical Adventure will begin performances at the Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall on Wednesday 18 December 2024 where it will play over the Christmas season until Sunday 5 January 2025, following its World Premiere at Theatre Royal Plymouth in October half term. Press Night is on Thursday 19 December at 6pm.

Tickets are on sale to Southbank Centre Members from Thursday 27 June 2024 at 10am, and general booking is from 10am on Friday 28 June 2024. Tickets are available from www.southbankcentre.co.uk.

The Creakers, published by Puffin, has been adapted for the stage by writer Miranda Larson (Friendsical, Christmasaurus, Angelina Ballerina), with music and lyrics by Tom Fletcher and direction & choreography by Theatre Royal Plymouth Associate Director Tom Jackson Greaves (Whistle Down The Wind, Priscilla Queen of the Desert).

Additional compositions from McFly’s Danny Jones and Dougie Poynter, co-written with Steve Battelle with orchestration by the Grammy Award Winning and Tony Nominated musician Steve Sidwell.

Ever wondered what you would do if you woke up and all the adults had disappeared? Lucy, and the kids of Whiffington hadn’t, until one morning…that’s exactly what happens!

Expect surprises, adventure and rocking new songs by McFly’s Tom Fletcher as we head on a topsy turvy journey, underneath the bed, to the land of the Creakers, where we discover that it’s often those who are different that make a difference.

Tom Fletcher is the founder of the multi-award-winning British Pop band McFly. By the age of 21 Tom had written 10 UK Number 1 singles and has written songs for McFly, One Direction and Busted. In Autumn 2024, he will become a joint coach with Danny Jones on ITVs The Voice.

Tom is also a number one bestselling writer and one of the UK’s most popular children’s authors. His many books include The Christmasaurus series, Danger Gang, Space Band, the Who’s in Your Book series, The Dinosaur that Pooped and Eve of Man. His books have been translated into 40 languages and have sold over 10 million copies worldwide. The Creakers Musical has 18 original songs which include pop songs, rock, classic musical numbers and epic ballads.

Tom Fletcher said: ‘I’m so excited to finally be able to announce that our brand new stage adaptation of The Creakers will transfer to Southbank Centre’s Queen Elizabeth Hall at Christmas following its world premiere in Plymouth. I’ve been working closely with a brilliant team of creatives on the show, and can’t wait for audiences to get the chance to come and see the magical world we are creating for the stage.’

The Creakers was first published in 2017 and re-released in 2024 with over 320,000 copies sold world-wide. Ten songs from The Creakers were released on Spotify in February 2024 and had over 45,000 downloads in 4 weeks.

Impossible Producing added : "As a small but mighty Cornwall based company who make people and projects possible, we are so excited to be working with Tom Fletcher, our brilliant co-producers and an amazing creative team to make this new musical The Creakers starting at the renowned Theatre Royal Plymouth in the South West this October and transferring to London’s Southbank Centre for Christmas. This new musical has been a labour of love and inspired by our own childrens love of Tom Fletchers books alongside our passion for working sustainably."

The development of this new musical has been developed with schools and young people at its heart, with a UK schools programme running alongside the production. The producers have a commitment to sustainability which means that the production will use repurposed materials and theatre green book principles to create the show.

Tom Fletcher’s The Creakers, A Magical Musical Adventure is presented by Impossible Producing, Smith & Brant Theatricals, Gavin Kalin Productions, Theatre Royal Plymouth and the Southbank Centre.

