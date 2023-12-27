Music at Oxford Launches 40th Anniversary Campaign

Music at Oxford has launched its 40th anniversary campaign, including a run of concerts, and a fundraising effort, aiming to raise £40,000 by the end of 2024.

The 40th anniversary concerts continue the themes of ‘Natural World’ and ‘Oxford Roots’, the latter of which has a special significance as the company celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The company will also welcome Southbank Sinfonia, 12 Ensemble, and Manchester Collective, all of whom are making waves with their fresh approaches to repertoire. The duo Andreas Scholl and Tamar Halperin are returning after 20 years with arias by Handel, which will pay tribute to Music at Oxford’s early history.

The lineup also includes the Castalian Quartet and Onyx Brass, while The Marian Consort continues its residency with Music at Oxford with some premieres.

Two celebrated films from Aidan Moffat and Max Richter are also offering a unique view into their creative processes.

Learn more about the 40th anniversary of Music at Oxford here.