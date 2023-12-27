Music at Oxford Launches 40th Anniversary Campaign

The company is aiming to raise £40,000 by the end of 2024.

By: Dec. 27, 2023

POPULAR

Review: WICKED, Edinburgh Playhouse Photo 1 Review: WICKED, Edinburgh Playhouse
Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS: A CELEBRATION, Live at the Sondheim Theatre, Cast Photo 2 Review: STEPHEN SONDHEIM'S OLD FRIENDS: A CELEBRATION, Cast Recording
Three Choirs From Halton and Merseyside Will Come Together for a Unique Christmas Concert Photo 3 Three Choirs From Halton and Merseyside Will Come Together for a Unique Christmas Concert
Photos: First Look At Snow White At The Malthouse Canterbury Photo 4 Photos: First Look At Snow White At The Malthouse Canterbury

Music at Oxford Launches 40th Anniversary Campaign

Music at Oxford has launched its 40th anniversary campaign, including a run of concerts, and a fundraising effort, aiming to raise £40,000 by the end of 2024.

The 40th anniversary concerts continue the themes of ‘Natural World’ and ‘Oxford Roots’, the latter of which has a special significance as the company celebrates its 40th anniversary.

The company will also welcome Southbank Sinfonia, 12 Ensemble, and Manchester Collective, all of whom are making waves with their fresh approaches to repertoire. The duo Andreas Scholl and Tamar Halperin are returning after 20 years with arias by Handel, which will pay tribute to Music at Oxford’s early history.

The lineup also includes the Castalian Quartet and Onyx Brass, while The Marian Consort continues its residency with Music at Oxford with some premieres.

Two celebrated films from Aidan Moffat and Max Richter are also offering a unique view into their creative processes.

Learn more about the 40th anniversary of Music at Oxford here.



RELATED STORIES - UK Regional

1
Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194 Photo
Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194

Following a frenzied, sold-out and critically-lauded 2022 run at the Playground Theatre, Rehab, the exceptionally-funny, darkly-comic musical, is ready, once again, to sweep you up on an emotional journey through the soaring highs, and tragic lows, of the ‘guests’ of the Glade Rehab Centre – this time at an exciting new venue, Neon 194, 194 Piccadilly, St. James’s, London W1J 9LN from January 12, 2024. See photos of the production!

2
The Cast of Polka Theatres THE SNOW QUEEN Delights Children At Ronald Mcdonald House Photo
The Cast of Polka Theatre's THE SNOW QUEEN Delights Children At Ronald Mcdonald House

The cast of Polka Theatre's Snow Queen brings festive magic to families with sick children at Ronald McDonald House. Actors from the family-friendly production visit Ronald McDonald House Tooting, playing games and singing songs to bring joy to families during the holiday season.

3
Agatha Christies AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Visits Theatre Royal Brighton In The New Year Photo
Agatha Christie's AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Visits Theatre Royal Brighton In The New Year

Full casting is announced for the Fiery Angel, Royal & Derngate, Northampton and ROYO production of Agatha Christie's iconic thriller And Then There Were None. Tickets are on sale at ATGTickets.com/Brighton.

4
Warrington Music Fest to Return in the New Year With 8 Band Winter Showcase at Parr Hall Photo
Warrington Music Fest to Return in the New Year With 8 Band 'Winter Showcase' at Parr Hall

Warrington Music Festival will be offering fans an exciting taste of what’s to come next summer with a Winter Showcase in January.

More Hot Stories For You

Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194Photos: First Look at REHAB A New Musical at New Venue, Neon 194
The Cast of Polka Theatre's THE SNOW QUEEN Delights Children At Ronald Mcdonald HouseThe Cast of Polka Theatre's THE SNOW QUEEN Delights Children At Ronald Mcdonald House
Agatha Christie's AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Visits Theatre Royal Brighton In The New YearAgatha Christie's AND THEN THERE WERE NONE Visits Theatre Royal Brighton In The New Year
Warrington Music Fest to Return in the New Year With 8 Band 'Winter Showcase' at Parr HallWarrington Music Fest to Return in the New Year With 8 Band 'Winter Showcase' at Parr Hall

Videos

Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse Video
Video/Photos: First Look At OLIVER! At Leeds Playhouse
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY Video
Photos/First Look at the UK and Ireland Tour of I SHOULD BE SO LUCKY
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre Video
First Look at EVITA at Leicester's Curve Theatre
View all Videos

UK Regional SHOWS
In Clay in UK Regional In Clay
Upstairs at the Gatehouse (3/13-4/07)
Tess in UK Regional Tess
The Lowry (2/14-2/17)
Sing-a-Long-a Matilda in UK Regional Sing-a-Long-a Matilda
Richmond Theatre (2/11-2/11)
Drag Queens vs. Vampires in UK Regional Drag Queens vs. Vampires
Underbelly Cowgate (3/08-8/23)
180⁰ Chord in UK Regional 180⁰ Chord
Midlands Arts Centre (2/17-2/17)
The Syndicate in UK Regional The Syndicate
Richmond Theatre (4/11-4/13)
Kin in UK Regional Kin
Kin (1/12-1/27)
Cinderella in UK Regional Cinderella
Theatre Chipping Norton (11/15-1/14)
10 Nights in UK Regional 10 Nights
OmnnibusTheatre (2/07-2/21)
A Christmas Carol in UK Regional A Christmas Carol
The North Wall Arts Centre (12/03-1/06)
VIEW ALL SHOWS  ADD A SHOW  

Recommended For You