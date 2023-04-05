Marie Blount, AK Golding, and Max Hastings Will Lead UK Tour of TAPPED

Casting has been announced for the UK tour of Katie Redford's Tapped. Piers Black directs Marie Blount (Dawn), AK Golding (Jen), and Max Hastings (Gavi) in the UK tour. Following a successful world-premiere at Theatre503 in 2022, Tapped will preview at Upstairs at the Gatehouse on 8 May, before touring to Wolverhampton, Hereford, Peterborough, Bolton, Hull, Scarborough, Kendal, Newcastle, Nottingham, Rugby, Norfolk, Colchester, Bath and concluding in Guilford at the Yvonne Arnaud Theatre on 27 May 2023.

Tapped was written as a response to the resurgence of the self-help dialogue, now deeply embedded in today's online culture, highlighting that positive jargon is ultimately meaningless without real human connection.

Tapped is a heart-warming comedy that explores the importance of connection, fulfilment and (lack of) hope. In Stapleford aka Stabbo, we meet Gavi, Jen and Dawn at an amateur self-help group who all share one commonality: they're desperate for escapism. Tapped is a witty and sensitive portrayal of managing mental health within a family, highlighting the barriers we put up in order to put on a brave face, whilst having those all-important lightbulb moments, like realising Aldi really does sell everything.

A play about eating too many biscuits, missed opportunities, big dreams in small places and how the idea of change is far easier said than done.



Gavi wants to inspire his community. Which is tricky when everyone would prefer to just stay at home and watch Bake Off. Adamant to succeed, he starts hosting motivational meetings from his garage for his fellow Co-op colleagues. With the help of daily mantras, goal setting and repeatedly listening to Spandau Ballet, he believes he can change their lives for the better. However, when the only two attendees are bickering mother and daughter Dawn and Jen, it's not quite the enlightening experience they all thought it would be. Dawn wants more from life, Jen wants a brand-new life and Gavi just wants Jen in his life; but there's only so much 'positive visualisation' they can all do before simply facing up to the painful reality of what's really going on.

Piers Black directs. Piers is Artistic Director of Manchester-based company, Ransack Theatre. As Director, theatre includes Get Happy (Pleasance), A Monster Calls (LAMDA), Tapped (Theatre503), Catching Comets (National tour), Jumpers for Goalposts (LAMDA), Crops (The Yard, Live Drafts), Love and Money (ALRA), Minus Touch (Royal Exchange); Moth (Hope Mill Theatre); The Dumb Waiter (Site Specific - Lucy Davis Vaults, NSDF and HOME); Solve (Edinburgh Fringe). As Assistant / Associate Director, theatre includes Light Falls (Royal Exchange) Stories (National Theatre); The Writer (Almeida Theatre); City of Glass (Lyric Hammersmith and HOME); So Here We Are (Royal Exchange and HighTide Festival); Yen (Royal Exchange).

Marie Blount plays Dawn. Her theatre credits include Marvin Binoculars (Unicorn Theatre), Good Grief (Soho Theatre), ATISMIA (National Theatre: Inside Out Festival), A First Class Death (The Vaults), Motherlogues (The Hen and Chickens, The Manchester, and Brighton Fringe Festivals), It's a Girl (Theatre503 and The Romanian International Theatre Festival). Television credits include Rebel Cheer Squad: A Get Even Series, and The Woman In Black.

AK Goulding plays Jen. AK's theatre credits include Hot in Here: An Energy Generating Dance Party (Pigfoot), Move Fast and Break Things (FRIEGHT THEATRE), Dull Thuds of Love (Definitely Fine), Extra Time (Derby Theatre), Hamlet (National Theatre). For television credits include Urban Myths: Handel and Hendrix and for film, 'The Colour Room' and 'Mantis'

Max Hastings plays Gavi. His theatre credits include Tapped (Theatre503) Victoria's Knickers (Stratford Circus Arts Centre), Flashbang (Lion & Unicorn Theatre). Television credits include The Machines that Built America, Masters of the Air.

Katie Redford is a BAFTA Award winning writer & performer from Nottingham and a BBC Comedy writers room alumnus. Tapped was her debut play for stage premiering at Theatre503, which received an Offie nomination for Most Promising Playwright. She also writes for screen and radio.

Tour Dates

Upstairs at The Gatehouse

8 May 2023

Box Office: 020 8340 3488 / upstairsatthegatehouse.ticketsolve.com/ticketbooth/shows

Arena Theatre, Wolverhampton

9 May 2023

Box Office: 01902 321 321 / wlv.ac.uk/arena-theatre

Courtyard Theatre, Hereford

10 May 2023

Box Office: 01432 340555 / www.courtyard.org.uk

The Key Theatre, Peterborough

11 May 2023

Box Office: 01733 852992 / keytheatre-peterborough.com

The Octagon, Bolton

12 May 2023

Box Office: 01204 520661 / octagonbolton.co.uk

Hull Truck Theatre, Hull

13 May 2023

Box Office: 01482 323638 / hulltruck.co.uk

Stephen Joseph Theatre, Scarborough

16 May 2023

Box Office: 01723 370541 / sjt.uk.com

Brewery Arts, Kendal

18 May 2023

Box Office: 01539 725133 / breweryarts.co.uk

Northern Stage, Newcastle

19 May 2023

Box Office: 0191 230 5151 / northernstage.co.uk

Nottingham Playhouse, Nottingham

20 May 2023

Box Office: 0115 941 9419 / nottinghamplayhouse.co.uk

Macready Theatre, Rugby

21 May 2023

Box Office: 01788 556203 / macreadytheatre.co.uk

Wells Maltings, Norfolk

23 May 2023

Box Office: 01328 710885 / wellsmaltings.org.uk

Mercury Theatre, Colchester

24 May 2023

Box Office: 01206 573948 / mercurytheatre.co.uk

Theatre Royal Bath, Bath

26 May 2023

Box Office: 01225 448844 / theatreroyal.org.uk

Yvonne Arnaud Theatre, Guilford

27 May 2023

Box Office: 01483 440000 / yvonne-arnaud.co.uk