Manchester Fringe Presents GASP

'You had the biggest gasp of all? Ever tried?' Bringing 10 surprising stories inspired by a sharp breath... the GASP. A Fantastic International Cast includes: Rebecca Phythian, Julie Broadbent, Chandni Supawala, Lisa Gabor, Kara Cole and more.

Authors from around the world share the experience of a gasp.

Surround yourself with stories set in ballet classes, bus shelters and creepy closed Theatres to fire up imaginations and dish up perfect cold weather comfort.

Find out if love brings the biggest gasp or is it a brand new job (after years of waiting..) or maybe it's the ability to conjure up a ghost? For thrill seekers only.

Produced by Lita Doolan and presenting her new poetry alongside exciting new discoveries.

This pick and mix selection of short sharp stories awaits you and will take you somewhere brand new, like the ultimate escape, 'beside the ocean on a misty day'.

Produced by the same team, fresh from hit shows at Burning Man, Dublin Pride, and Glasgow Literary Festival, reviewed as 'a real highlight'.

Lita Doolan Productions holds writing awards from Oxford Playhouse and Oxford Theatre Company.

